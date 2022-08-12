Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Racism refers to prejudice against a person or people on the basis of their perceived membership of a particular ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.
Discrimination against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular ethnic group is banned in the German constitution. "No person shall be favored or disfavored because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions. No person shall be disfavored because of disability," reads Section 3 of Article 3 of the German constitution, the "Basic Law." This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to racism.
She is the first black minister Germany ever had: Aminata Toure, daughter of Malian refugees, is now in charge of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Youth, Family, Seniors and Equality in one of Germany's states. Her success sets the pace for others to follow.