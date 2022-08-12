Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Racism

Racism refers to prejudice against a person or people on the basis of their perceived membership of a particular ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.

Discrimination against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular ethnic group is banned in the German constitution. "No person shall be favored or disfavored because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions. No person shall be disfavored because of disability," reads Section 3 of Article 3 of the German constitution, the "Basic Law." This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to racism.

Police brutality in Germany: Killing of 16-year-old sparks debate

Police brutality in Germany: Killing of 16-year-old sparks debate 12.08.2022

Four police operations, four deaths, one week. Germany is once again discussing police violence and racism. The latest victim was a 16-year-old refugee who was shot with a machine gun.
Ahmaud Arbery's killers get life sentences for hate crime

Ahmaud Arbery's killers get life sentences for hate crime 08.08.2022

A US judge handed the father-and-son duo who chased and shot the 25-year-old Black man life sentences for hate crime charges — on top of their life sentences for murder charges.

Breonna Taylor: Four US police officers charged over shooting

Breonna Taylor: Four US police officers charged over shooting 04.08.2022

Four US police officers have been arrested over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020. The killing of the unarmed Black woman in her home fueled global protests.
Oscars get their first Asian-American president — Janet Yang

Oscars get their first Asian-American president — Janet Yang 03.08.2022

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, known for the Oscars, has for the first time elected an Asian-American woman as its president.
German lawmaker says Roma community is 'again being marginalized'

German lawmaker says Roma community is 'again being marginalized' 02.08.2022

Europe's largest minority group is often subjected to "racism and the denial of rights," Bodo Ramelow said in a speech to mark the European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
EU fallout grows over Orban's 'openly racist' words

EU fallout grows over Orban's 'openly racist' words 31.07.2022

Days after Hungary's Viktor Orban decried a "mixed-race" world, EU parliament leaders issued a strong rebuke.

Orban's 'pure Nazi' speech triggers political earthquake

Orban's 'pure Nazi' speech triggers political earthquake 27.07.2022

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not known for his restraint, but he may have finally gone too far with a speech railing against "mixed-race" populations. A close adviser has stepped down — and fallout continues.
NYC asks WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid stigmatization

NYC asks WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid stigmatization 27.07.2022

NYC health commissioner Ashwin Vasan pointed to "the painful and racist history" which the terminology evoked "for communities of color" in a letter to WHO.
Sebastian Vettel: F1 'hypocrite' who won't be silenced

Sebastian Vettel: F1 'hypocrite' who won't be silenced 20.07.2022

On the track, Sebastian Vettel continues to trail the pack. However, when it comes to issues like environmental protection, sexism or racism, the former F1 champion is making his voice heard — not to everyone's liking.
Germany: Neo-Nazi march blocked by opponents

Germany: Neo-Nazi march blocked by opponents 16.07.2022

Thousands of anti-racism protesters pushed back a small march by an extreme-right group in the western city of Mainz. Police said clashes broke out between officers and some of the demonstrators.
Aminata Toure - Germany's first black minister

Aminata Toure - Germany's first black minister 08.07.2022

She is the first black minister Germany ever had: Aminata Toure, daughter of Malian refugees, is now in charge of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Youth, Family, Seniors and Equality in one of Germany's states. Her success sets the pace for others to follow.
Germany appoints controversial anti-discrimination commissioner

Germany appoints controversial anti-discrimination commissioner 07.07.2022

Ferda Ataman brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to the role of heading Germany's anti-discrimination office. She has been voted into her job by the Bundestag federal parliament after a heated debate.
Why language needs to be decolonized

Why language needs to be decolonized 03.07.2022

Where did racist words come from and how can we replace hurtful expressions with more politically acceptable terminology? A new book offers some answers.

Harvard: Descendant can sue over 'horrific' slave photos

Harvard: Descendant can sue over 'horrific' slave photos 24.06.2022

A court in the US State of Connecticut ruled a woman can sue the Ivy League university for emotional distress over photos she says depict her enslaved ancestors. They were photographed in 1850 for a racist study.
Russia's far-right divided on Ukraine war

Russia's far-right divided on Ukraine war 18.06.2022

Their views are popular but government repression and internal strife have stunted the influence of Russia's far right — while some fight alongside Kremlin's troops in Donbas others reject the war as fratricide.
Nick Kyrgios hits out at 'racial slurs' during Stuttgart defeat

Nick Kyrgios hits out at 'racial slurs' during Stuttgart defeat 11.06.2022

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he was racially abused by some fans during the semi-final against Andy Murray.
Show more articles