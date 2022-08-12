Racism refers to prejudice against a person or people on the basis of their perceived membership of a particular ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.

Discrimination against a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular ethnic group is banned in the German constitution. "No person shall be favored or disfavored because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions. No person shall be disfavored because of disability," reads Section 3 of Article 3 of the German constitution, the "Basic Law." This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to racism.