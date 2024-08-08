  1. Skip to content
UK sees anti-racism protests after days of far-right riots

Rosie Birchard in Liverpool, UK
August 8, 2024

Thousands of people took part in anti-racism protests across the UK, after days of far-right rioting fueled by outrage over the stabbing death of three children and subsequent disinformation that falsely named an asylum seeker as the perpetrator.

