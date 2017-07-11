Zelenskyy says he will call on support from Asia, Africa — live updates

Zelenskyy planning to address parliaments in Africa and Asia

Ukrainian foreign minister in Brussels for talks with EU counterparts

Ukraine restarts gas distribution stations, supplies in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to address national parliaments in Africa and Asia as he seeks their support for Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia's invasion.

He stressed that his government is doing everything to maintain the world's attention on the conflict.

"Information about our needs should be in the news of all countries that are important to us constantly and every day," he said in his nightly address on Sunday.

Since the start of the Russian invasion at the end of February, Zelenskyy has been addressing parliaments around the world to plead the cause of the Ukrainian people.

"I will definitely continue to address the parliaments of Ukraine's European partner states," he said, adding: "By the way, we are also working to expand the geography of such special speeches in the parliaments of Africa and Asia."

Sanctions block billions of dollars worth of Belarusian exports

Sanctions imposed on Belarus have blocked $16-$18 billion (€15.4-€17.3 billion) worth of its annual exports to the West, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

"Because of the sanctions, almost all of Belarus's exports to the countries of the European Union and North America have been blocked," Golovchenko said.

"This ... comes to about $16 billion to $18 billion a year."

President Alexander Lukashenko has insisted that Belarus must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, saying also that Minsk had been unfairly labeled "an accomplice of the aggressor."

Ukraine's gas transit system operator said that it had resumed operations at two distribution stations in the Kharkiv region and restarted gas supply to more than 3,000 consumers.

"Both stations were shut down due to damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostilities," the operator said in a statement, adding that the damages have now been repaired.

Some 54 gas distribution stations in seven regions of Ukraine remain shut down, the operator noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet foreign ministers of EU member states in Brussels on Monday and discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries are expected to approve a further €500 million in military aid for Ukraine, after it was proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is also expected in Brussels. Kuleba had recently demanded the German government deliver more self-propelled armored howitzers. Berlin has so far pledged to supply seven of them.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats said they backed the country joining NATO, creating a large majority in parliament in favor of membership. The party abandoned decades of opposition to NATO membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Finnish government has officially announced that it will apply for NATO membership, after the decision was endorsed by the country's ruling political party. The decision is expected to be approved by the Finnish parliament in the coming days.

NATO will do its best to make sure that Finland and Sweden will have an expedited application process, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana told DW on Sunday.

The British Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces failed to achieve "substantial territorial gains" in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas. "Russia's Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," the UK defense intelligence update said.

Ukraine has already deployed many of its new artillery systems, American M-777 howitzers, on the front lines, the US said. The M-777 howitzer shipment is part of the US aid package to Ukraine. The M-777 is considered particularly important because of its long range and accuracy.

Ukraine can defeat Russia's invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. "Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland," said Stoltenberg.

NATO also pledged open-ended military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Four missile strikes hit a military infrastructure in Lviv, western Ukraine, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozytsky. Lviv, near the Polish border, has been spared most of the heavy fighting that has been reported across Ukraine, although the western city has been sporadically hit with Russian strikes.

