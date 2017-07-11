Sweden will apply for NATO membership, Finnish parliament vote pending

Sweden's government on Monday announced that it would formally apply for NATO membership. The EU member, which remained neutral throughout the Cold War, has rapidly reappraised its position in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The government has decided to inform NATO that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance. Sweden's NATO ambassador will shortly inform NATO," said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The landmark decision comes after Sweden's ruling Social Democrats broke a 73-year policy of "non-alignment" and said on Sunday that they would back NATO membership.

On Monday, a parliamentary debate showed large support for joining the alliance. Out of Sweden's eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed the move.

NATO hopes for quick application process

Andersson said she expects it "shouldn't take more than a year" for the alliance's 30 members to ratify Sweden's membership application.

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana told DW on Sunday that the alliance will do its best to make sure that Finland and Sweden will have an expedited application process.

"They would add value to their security, to our security, and in general to the transatlantic community," he said.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Sunday also announced a NATO membership proposal, which is expected to enjoy wide political support and be approved following a marathon parliamentary session.

"Our security environment has fundamentally changed," Marin told parliament.

"The only country that threatens European security, and is now openly waging a war of aggression, is Russia," she said.

Russia reiterates warnings

Russia has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden of consequences if they apply to join NATO.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while Finland and Sweden joining NATO posed "no direct threat" to Russia, the "expansion of military infrastructure to these territories will certainly provoke our response."

Tytti Tuppurainen, the Finnish Minister for European Affairs, told DW on Monday that Finland would not "let Russia intimidate us."

"Russia cannot dictate our own national decisions," Tuppurainen added that Finland's current cooperation with NATO was "already as close" a country could be without actually being a member, and that the Kremlin's objections are "nothing new."

"We don't expect any military actions against us. It is perfectly safe here. It is peaceful and quiet at our border," she said.

