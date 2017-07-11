Finland officially announces support for NATO membership

The Finnish government on Sunday formally announced that it will apply for NATO membership after the move received the backing of the country's ruling political party.

The Finnish parliament is expected to greenlight the decision in the coming days.

The decision, coming in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signals a stark U-turn for the country's long held neutral stance.

President Sauli Niinisto said he agreed with the government and consulted with the parliament before announcing the decision.

"This is a historic day. A new era is opening," Niinisto told a joint news conference with and Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Is Sweden next?

Sweden's governing Social Democrats on Sunday were also expected to announce their support to join NATO.

The Swedish Social Democrats have long been against NATO membership, but Russia's invasion triggered a debate in Swedish society about joining the defense alliance.

"Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of NATO,'' NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Sunday.

Germany backs fast-tracked membership

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin wants to speed up the ratification process if both Sweden and Finland desire to join the defense alliance.

The ratification period can typically take as long as a year.

"If these two countries are deciding to join, they can join very quickly,'' Baerbock said.

At the same time, NATO member Turkey has expressed opposition to the two Nordic countries joining the bloc.

NATO's deputy secretary-general said Sunday that the alliance is confident that it can form a consensus with Ankara on the issue.

Russia has vowed retaliation for steps toward NATO expansion.

