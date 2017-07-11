Finland's ruling party backs NATO bid

Finland's ruling Social Democrats backed a proposal on Saturday to apply for NATO membership, according to a statement on the party's website.

The decision comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The party followed in the footsteps of their prime minister, Sanna Marin, who released a joint statement with President Sauli Niinisto on Thursday saying Finland must join the alliance "without delay."

The officials of the Finnish Social Democrats, historically wary of NATO, voted with 53 votes in favor of joining the alliance, with only 5 against.

Public support for NATO membership has grown in the Baltic state that shares a 1,300-kilometer (808 miles) border with Russia. With the majority of parliament behind the move, an official application is expected within days.

War in Ukraine feeding NATO support

Marin repeated her support for joining NATO in a speech to the party council on Saturday.

She made clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was the turning point in Finland's trajectory towards joining the alliance.

Earlier on Saturday, President Niinisto spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the country's plans to join NATO.

"The conversation was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important," Niinisto said after the call.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed public support in the Baltic nation for joining NATO from around 25% to around 75%. Sweden is also considering joining the alliance after a long-held position of neutrality.

Threats from Moscow

The Kremlin's response to the Finnish president was that any move to abandon Finland's historically neutral stance would be a mistake.

Putin said that Russia posed no threat to Finland, but that membership in NATO could negatively affect the two countries' relations.

However, Russia cut off electricity supplies to Finland on Friday night after the firm supplying the electricity, RAO Nordic complained of payment arrears.

Russia provided around 10% of Finland's electricity, but this has largely been covered by imports from Sweden.

The official Finnish bid to join NATO is expected to be made soon. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has previously said both Finland and Sweden would be welcomed into the alliance "with open arms."

