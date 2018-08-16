Yazidi woman encounters 'Islamic State' captor in Germany

The past she was attempting to flee came back to haunt a young Yazidi woman in a small town in Germany. Her former IS tormentor confronted her on the street and "told me he knew everything about me."
A young Yazidi woman has fled Germany with her family after encountering the "Islamic State" (IS) fighter who had enslaved her in Mosul on the streets of Schwäbisch Gmünd, a town in Baden-Württemberg.
Ashwaq Haji Hamid arrived in the southwestern state with her family in 2015 through a program aimed at assisting Yazidi women who had been subjected to violence by IS.
In 2014, IS committed what the UN concluded was a genocide of Yazidis in northern Iraq. The militant group also abducted scores of women and children, who were sold into slavery.
But while attempting to leave her past behind, she encountered her tormenter, who had kept her as a slave for 10 months.
"I ran away from Iraq so I would not see that ugly face and forget anything that reminds me of it, but I was shocked to see him in Germany," Ashwaq Haji Hamid told InfoMigrants, a news site about migration run by DW, France Medias Monde and Italy's ANSA agency.
"The first time was in 2016," she said. "He was chasing me. He was the same person, but the second time, he came close to me and told me he knew everything about me."
Read more: Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?
Investigation underway, German authorities say
Hamid said she wanted to start a new life in Germany after facing atrocities by IS. She had notified police about the case, but added that it was impossible to feel safe knowing her former captor was still out there.
"If I had not seen him, I would have stayed in Germany. I wanted to complete my studies and get a degree that would give me a decent life," she said.
Police in Baden-Württemberg, where the woman saw her alleged kidnapper, took over investigations in March, but was later handed over the to federal prosecutors. Authorities said they have been unable to identify the man.
Read more: No end to 'Islamic State' murders of Yazidis
The investigation could not progress further because the "witness is currently unavailable" since she is no longer in the country, Baden-Württemberg police said in a Tweet on Wednesday.
The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office told Die Welt newspaper that preliminary proceedings into the case have been pending since July.
Many women in Germany 'have stories similar to mine'
Hamid's father said their family is still at risk of IS' reach in Iraq, especially after his daughter came forward to tell her story. He said he was hoping to reach a country where they could finally feel safe.
"I want nothing from the German government except for that man to be punished, for them to realize that there a lot of other women in Germany who have stories similar to mine, and to protect them from IS in Germany," Hamid said.
More to follow...
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Where can Iraq's Yazidis live in the future? Their home, Sinjar, has been liberated, but the "Islamic State" genocide that began on August 3, 2014, has left an indelible mark on their city. Sandra Petersmann reports. (03.08.2018)
"Without the children, I would have killed myself." Kocher, a Yazidi mother from Iraq, survived two years in IS captivity. The atrocities she suffered left her full of rage. Three of her children are still missing. (22.06.2018)
Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (30.03.2018)
While the "Islamic State" (IS) has lost most of its cities in Iraq and Syria, thousands of Yazidis it kidnapped are still missing. Activists say some are being hidden within IS families. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (19.11.2017)
A new program launched by the German government aims to support young refugees who enter the country unaccompanied by adult relatives. The aim is to give them a new home in Germany. (29.05.2015)
In attacks on the Yazidi religious minority in northern Iraq, "Islamic State" militants are said to have abducted up to 5,000 women and girls. Five survivors tell DW what they endured in 23 days of captivity. (07.10.2014)