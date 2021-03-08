Visit the new DW website

Mosul

Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq, which had an ethnically diverse population of over 1.8 million at the start of the 21st century.

An estimated half million people fled Mosul in the second half of 2014 when the jihadist IS began its fight for control of the city. Since October 2016 it has been the site of a military operation led by the Iraqi government, in an effort to dislodge and the "Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant." This was the largest deployment of Iraqi forces since the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and coalition forces. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Mosul.

07.03.2021+++Mossul, Irak+++ Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Opinion: Pope's vision of harmony in Iraq needs everyday effort 08.03.2021

The pontiff's four-day visit to Iraq was an exceptional spiritual and political event. And his appeal for peace and reconciliation was directed not only at Christians, says DW's Christoph Strack.

Pope Francis, surrounded by shells of destroyed churches, attends a prayer for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq, once the de-facto capital of IS, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The long 2014-2017 war to drive IS out left ransacked homes and charred or pulverized buildings around the north of Iraq, all sites Francis visited on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis calls for peace in Iraq's war-torn Mosul 07.03.2021

On a historic trip, the pontiff urged Christians to stay in Iraq and prayed for "victims of war." Both Muslims and Christians told the pope of their lives under a violent "Islamic State" rule.
An old photograph shows the former synagogue in Al Kifl, Iraq, where both Jews and Muslims believe tomb of Ezekiel is. via Stephanie Burnett

Reintroducing the Jewish story into Mosul's history 27.10.2020

Recovering the Jewish history of the Iraqi city of Mosul and making it available to all Mosulis. That's the goal of a local historian, who collects Jewish oral history and documents for a virtual museum.
***ACHTUNG: Bilod nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Rescue of zoo animals from the Magic World amusement park near Aleppo, Syria | 19.07.2017 | Cobanbey, Turkey | A rapid response team of FOUR PAWS is organising the rescue of about a dozen wild animals trapped in the destroyed Magic World amusement park near Aleppo. A local team in Syria was providing food supply and basic medical care, as well as preparing a convoy to transport the animals out of immediate danger near Turkey, while a FOUR PAWS international team was organising for the truck with the animals to cross the border between Turkey and Syria at the Cobanbey (promounced Chobanbey) and to deliver the rescued animals to their temporary accommodation at Karacabey rescue centre near Bursa. On 19.07.2017 the FOUR PAWS team spent several hours at the checkpoint near Cobanbey expecting news from the other side and preparing logistics for the transfer to Karacabey. Unfortunately due to intense fights around Idlib and Saraqib (west of Aleppo, very close to where the Magic World park is) the team from Syria could not leave for the border.

The vet who rescues animals from war zones 24.02.2020

What happens to zoo animals caught in the crossfire of violent conflict? A veterinarian who works in war zones around the world tells DW about some of his most difficult missions.
HANDOUT - 04.10.2018, Irak, Duhok: Blick auf den Palast von Kemune aus Richtung Westen (Drohnenaufnahme). Ein deutsch-kurdisches Archäologenteam hat am Ostufer des Tigris in der Region Kurdistan-Irak einen Palast aus der Bronzezeit entdeckt, wie die Universität Tübingen mitteilte. Wie das internationale Forscherteam berichtete, lässt sich die Anlage am Fundort Kemune in die Zeit des Mittani-Reiches datieren, das vom 15. bis 14. Jahrhundert vor Christus weite Teile Nordmesopotamiens und Syriens beherrschte. Das Reich von Mittani ist einer der am wenigsten erforschten Staaten des Alten Orients. Die Wissenschaftler hoffen nun, durch die Auswertung von im Palast entdeckten Keilschrifttafeln neue Informationen über Politik, Wirtschaft und Geschichte dieses Reiches zu erhalten. (zu Seltener Fund dank Dürre: Archäologen finden im Irak alten Palast) Foto: -/Uni Tübingen/eScience/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Ausgrabungen und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Iraq's drought unveils 3,400-year-old palace of mysterious empire 28.06.2019

Receding waters in the Mosul Dam reservoir have unveiled "one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region." Researchers said the Mittani Empire is one of the least understood ancient civilizations.
Mosul, Iraq, Jewish quarter Near The Great Mosque of al-Nuri. inscribrions inside the houses *** Local Caption *** ©Eddy van Wessel

Jewish heritage survived 'Islamic State' in Iraq 14.04.2019

Mosul's Jewish quarter miraculously survived three years of occupation by the "Islamic State" terror group and the battle to evict it. Reporter Judit Neurink and photographer Eddy van Wessel went there to find out how.
An Iraqi rescue helicopter searches for survivors at the site where an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, March, 21,2019. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Crowded ferry sinks in Iraq, dozens drown 21.03.2019

A ferry carrying families to a picnic area has capsized in the Tigris River near Mosul, with many women and children losing their lives. The passengers had been celebrating the Kurdish New Year.
20/11/2018 +++ Dschinn-Austreibung in Mosul. The door and name of the Haiba Khatoon Mosquein Mosul. Copyright: Judit Neurink, DW, Mosul, Jan 2019. Dschinn ist in der islamischen Vorstellung ein übersinnliches Wesen, das aus rauchlosem Feuer erschaffen ist, über Verstand verfügt und neben den Menschen und den Engeln mit anderen Dschinn (auch Dschinnen oder Dschinns) die Welt als Geistwesen bevölkert. Nur in Ausnahmesituationen werden Dschinn den Menschen sichtbar. Die Dschinn gelangten aus altarabisch-vorislamischen in islamische Glaubensvorstellungen und werden mehrfach im Koran erwähnt. Mit dem Islam verbreitete sich der Glaube an Dschinn über den arabisch-orientalischen Kulturraum hinaus.

Mosul: Where demons, women and 'Islamic State' met 02.02.2019

During the IS occupation of Iraq's Mosul, secret sessions were held for women to exorcise demons — despite the IS deeming them black magic and banning any alternative religious practices. DW's Judit Neurink reports.
27/05/2018 Shiite milities have put portraits of Shiite religieus leader Ayatollah al-Sistani up in the streets of the mostly Sunni city of Mosul. Copyright: Judit Neurink, DW, Irbil/Mossul

Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq? 21.11.2018

The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul.
August 2018+++Mossul, Irak+++ Music features also prominently at the book café, the first one ever to be opened in Mosul. There, Fahad Sabah (30) and his partner Harith Yassin (30) offer a platform for concerts, and weekly debating sessions about literature, as well as a quiet place for young and old to read or work, with a coffee or tea. Sabah proudly announces to be selling Shiite books now too, another taboo broken in the conservative Sunni city. In the café, where neatly filled book cases and portraits of writers, musicians and artists make up the atmosphere, Sabah agrees to the notion that culture is back in Mosul. The city has changed after ISIS, he says. “Even before Daesh, discussions were impossible for fear of the extremists and their threats. Now, the society is far more open. Our place is one of the examples. Look at what we do, and who is coming. We run the first public place where both men and women feel at home.” *** Local Caption *** Music features also prominently at the book café, the first one ever to be opened in Mosul. There, Fahad Sabah (30) and his partner Harith Yassin (30) offer a platform for concerts, and weekly debating sessions about literature, as well as a quiet place for young and old to read or work, with a coffee or tea. Sabah proudly announces to be selling Shiite books now too, another taboo broken in the conservative Sunni city. In the café, where neatly filled book cases and portraits of writers, musicians and artists make up the atmosphere, Sabah agrees to the notion that culture is back in Mosul. The city has changed after ISIS, he says. “Even before Daesh, discussions were impossible for fear of the extremists and their threats. Now, the society is far more open. Our place is one of the examples. Look at what we do, and who is coming. We run the first public place where both men and women feel at home.”

Iraq's Mosul celebrates cultural comeback 09.09.2018

Music is back in Mosul, as are books and paintings. With the "Islamic State" group gone, locals are enjoying their newfound freedom and embracing culture. Will it last? Judit Neurink reports from Mosul.
2018, Stuttgart**** Ashwaq Haji Hamid, a Yazidi slave girl meets ISIS captor in Germany ****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung von Mehyeddin Hussein******

Yazidi woman encounters 'Islamic State' captor in Germany 17.08.2018

The past she was attempting to flee came back to haunt a young Yazidi woman in a small town in Germany. Her former IS tormentor confronted her on the street and "told me he knew everything about me."
Religious symbols, Paris, France, Europe

WorldLink: Faith, doubt and control 10.08.2018

On this week's show, we meet a respected reformist Iranian cleric who’s hoping for peaceful change in his struggling country. We also introduce you to Father Nikodemus – a charismatic German Benedictine monk who says religion has a “hooligan problem” and we find out how IS victims and perpetrators are trying to rebuild their home town of Mosul.
Gasse in der zerstörten Altstadt von Mossul Irak Reportage Mossul 1 Jahr nach der Befreiung DW, Sandra Petersmann, Juni 2018

WorldLink: Life in the aftermath 27.07.2018

Two cities piece humanity back together in the wake of IS occupation, Tahiti reclaims its Polynesian identity from French colonialism, and growing up as the first IVF baby. Plus a student's take on the ongoing conflict in Nicaragua.

Irakische Kampfmittelräumer, die für UNMAS Irak in Mossul im Einsatz sind. Zwischen Dezember 2017 und Mai 2018 hat UNMAS (United Nations Mine Action Programme) im Westteil Mossuls in fast 800 Einsätzen 33.500 Sprengfallen und nicht explodierte Geschosse entschärft. Irak Reportage Mossul 1 Jahr nach der Befreiung DW, Sandra Petersmann, Juni 2018

WorldLink: Coming home to Mosul 27.07.2018

Just over a year since "Islamic State" fighters were expelled from Mosul in Iraq, residents are still trickling back, as experts race to clear the city of mines, grenades and booby traps.

IS-Sprengstoffgürtel in der altstadt von Mossul, der entschärft werden muss Irak Reportage Mossul 1 Jahr nach der Befreiung DW, Sandra Petersmann, Juni 2018

Iraq: Danger amid Mosul's ruins 09.07.2018

UN experts believe it will take decades to clear the Iraqi city of Mosul from explosive hazards. But, a year after liberation from the "Islamic State" group, ever more refugees are returning. Sandra Petersmann reports.
Ahmad Mohammed Abdulrahman ist ein gewählter Nachbarschaftsbürgermeister in der Altstadt von Mossul Irak Reportage Mossul 1 Jahr nach der Befreiung DW, Sandra Petersmann, Juni 2018

Iraq's Mosul faces years of difficult reconciliation 09.07.2018

The "Islamic State" group was able to conquer Iraq's second-largest city in June 2014 because it had supporters inside Mosul. How do victims and perpetrators live together today? An appraisal a year after liberation.
