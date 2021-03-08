Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq, which had an ethnically diverse population of over 1.8 million at the start of the 21st century.

An estimated half million people fled Mosul in the second half of 2014 when the jihadist IS began its fight for control of the city. Since October 2016 it has been the site of a military operation led by the Iraqi government, in an effort to dislodge and the "Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant." This was the largest deployment of Iraqi forces since the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and coalition forces. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Mosul.