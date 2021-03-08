Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq, which had an ethnically diverse population of over 1.8 million at the start of the 21st century.
An estimated half million people fled Mosul in the second half of 2014 when the jihadist IS began its fight for control of the city. Since October 2016 it has been the site of a military operation led by the Iraqi government, in an effort to dislodge and the "Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant." This was the largest deployment of Iraqi forces since the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US and coalition forces. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Mosul.
On this week's show, we meet a respected reformist Iranian cleric who’s hoping for peaceful change in his struggling country. We also introduce you to Father Nikodemus – a charismatic German Benedictine monk who says religion has a “hooligan problem” and we find out how IS victims and perpetrators are trying to rebuild their home town of Mosul.