  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Munich Security Conference
War in Ukraine
Lina Magull celebrates a goal for Germany
Lina Magull was a key figure in Germany's run to the Euros final last yearImage: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance
SportsGermany

World Cup 2023: German players differ on Saudi Arabia

Kalika Mehta | Janek Speight
14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia's reported sponsorship of the upcoming World Cup has raised more questions over FIFA's ethics. Germany's Lina Magull has a different opinion to some teammates on a deal which has angered the hosts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ne0u

Germany midfielder Lina Magull believes nations are going to need to work with Saudi Arabia, as the popularity of women's football continues to grow.

The Gulf states' official tourism body, Visit Saudi, will reportedly sponsor the upcoming women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a potential deal which drew ire from across the world.

However, Magull cut a conciliatory figure admitting that, though it may be morally uncomfortable, partnering with countries who have questionable human rights records may be necessary.

"It's clear that when women's football grows so much, the interest of other countries like Saudi Arabia will come," the Bayern Munich star told DW after their win over Eintracht Frankfurt. "When there's a lot of money and there's a market that shows high growth, I think those two things simply come together.

"I don't think you can avoid it. Whether it makes moral sense, is always another question but we know that money rules the world somehow."

"I don't know if you can really stop that. So perhaps you have to find a way somehow where you try to see it in a positive way and just try and have a good cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

"You don't rule out a country, but rather look at how you can benefit from each other, and somehow make the best out of the whole thing."

Popp remains steadfast

Yet, earlier this week, Germany captain Alexandra Popp offered an opinion that chimed more with the statement both host nations expressed in a letter to FIFA condemning the potential sponsorship.

Alongside numerous Human Rights groups, the Australia and New Zealand Football Associations questioned how the partnership could be possible, particularly given Saudi Arabia's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

"It is not an optimal sponsor for a women's World Cup and for what we women stand for," she said. "That's why we are rather negative about the whole thing."

Aim to boost interest in Saudi Pro League through Ronaldo and Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo puts both of his hands on his head
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in three matches in the Saudi Pro LeagueImage: Mohammed Saad/AA/picture alliance

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo signing for club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract on December 30 signalled another important moment in the country's intent to shift focus solely onto their footballing abilities.

The Saudi Pro League are still pursing the signature of Lionel Messi to renew his rivalry with Ronaldo but Visit Saudi have already successfully signed the forward as an ambassador, in an attempt to show tourists what they can expect from the country.

FIFA also announced in February that Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 Club World Cup, between December 12-22, handing the country its first major FIFA tournament.

The Middle Eastern state are also hoping to build on that success by reportedly preparing a joint-bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 men's World Cup.

Edited by: Matt Pearson

Janek Speight Sports reporter and editor
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers deployed after a house was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy aide says Russian balloons part of attack

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier holds a grenade launcher

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

BusinessFebruary 16, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Two people holding smartphones in their hands

German court rules search of refugee's phone was illegal

German court rules search of refugee's phone was illegal

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW chief political correspondent Nina Haase reports from the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

What's ahead at the Munich Security Conference?

What's ahead at the Munich Security Conference?

Conflicts3 hours ago04:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Cairo walks past a foreign exchange office with a huge dollar note poster

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Nikki Haley on stage speaking into a microphone

Nikki Haley: What does Trump's first opponent stand for?

Nikki Haley: What does Trump's first opponent stand for?

Politics54 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage