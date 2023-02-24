  1. Skip to content
Kalika Mehta
Image: DW

Kalika Mehta

Sports reporter with special focus on women's sport and human interest stories

An avid sports lover, Kalika has covered a variety of major tournaments from the Cricket World Cup to the Super Bowl. Since moving to DW in 2022, Kalika has diversified into investigative sports journalism too.

Kalika began her career in England, covering the 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup for The Daily Mail and MailOnline before joining BBC Sport's regional hub in Birmingham and taking the lead of their coverage of women's cricket. During her time with the BBC, Kalika's wide interests saw her cover in a variety of sport with a regional angle.

After moving to London in late 2017, Kalika began working for Sky Sports and continued to lead in the coverage of women's cricket whilst also writing on the Premier League, NFL and Golf. In 2019, Kalika's cricket expertise saw her be a part of the team that covered the home Men's Cricket World Cup.

Since moving to Germany 2021, due to her keen interest in the NFL and American football's growth in the country, Kalika has diversified her reporting. She has spent time investigating abuses within sporting federations, with a close focus on the impacts on athletes.

Featured stories by Kalika Mehta

Australia lift the 50-over World Cup and yell in delight

The Big One: How Australia came to dominate women's cricket

A game-changing investment in domestic cricket in 2017 helped propel the Australian women's cricket team to new heights.
SportsFebruary 24, 2023
India's women walk around the pitch at Lord's after an ODI vs. England

Cricket: WPL means T20 World Cup marks start of new era

The T20 World Cup begins as the arrival of the Women's Premier League in India transforms women's cricket worldwide.
SportsFebruary 10, 2023
Stock image of a female basketball player holding a basketball in front of her face

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

DW Exclusive: A teen whistleblower is suing basketball's governing body after being axed for reporting widespread abuse.
SportsJanuary 26, 2023
Stories by Kalika Mehta

Three South African cricket players holding their hands up for a high five

South Africa proved worth at Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa captivated a home crowd with their Women's T20 World Cup showing. Now they hope the effort leads to change.
SportsFebruary 27, 2023
The Republic or Ireland players celebrate with a large national flag

World Cup 2023: Introducing the debutants

Eight teams will make their debut at the World Cup, providing a litmus test for the development of women's foootball.
SportsFebruary 24, 2023
Lina Magull celebrates a goal for Germany

World Cup 2023: German players differ on Saudi Arabia

Germany's Lina Magull has a different opinion to others on her team on a reported deal which has angered the hosts.
SportsFebruary 17, 2023
Sophia Dunkley in action for England

Slow progress towards diversity in England women's cricket

While women's cricket is becoming a viable career option in England, there's little diversity. Why is that so?
SportsFebruary 16, 2023
Frankfurt's Verena Hanshaw fighting for the ball with Bayern Munich's Lina Magull

Frankfurt ready for Bayern Munich and Bundesliga challenge

Frankfurt might not be able to challenge Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg across a season, but they have a plan.
SoccerFebruary 10, 2023
President Joko Widodo personally visits East Java's Kanjuruhan Stadium

Kanjuruhan Tragedy: Indonesian football 4 months on

Four months after the deaths of 133 people at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, the victims' families still want justice.
SportsFebruary 3, 2023
