Bayern Munich thrash Potsdam 11-1 to secure Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich are Women's Bundesliga champions for the fifth time after hitting double figures past Turbine Potsdam on the final day of the season, making Wolfsburg's win over Freiburg irrelevant.

Bayern Munich's women are German champions for the fifth time in their history after securing the victory they needed on the final day of the season.

And they did so with spectacular – if concerning – ease, firing eleven goals past hapless Turbine Potsdam, already relegated and hopelessly overwhelmed from the opening minute.

Saki Kumagai, Jovana Damnjanovic and Lea Schüller all netted braces for the Bavarians while Georgia Stanway and Lina Magull were also on the scoresheet before half-time, by which point the score was already 7-0.

Bayern picked up where they'd left off after the break, a consolation strike from Potsdam's Viktoria Schwalm little more than a footnote as Bayern wrestled the title away from defending champions Wolfsburg.

The Wolves could have retained the title in the unlikely event of Bayern failing to beat bottom side Potsdam, but Bayern's dominant display rendered their simultaneous 2-1 win over Freiburg irrelevant.

Potsdam unable to compete with Bayern and Wolfsburg

Bayern last won the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2021 and before that in 2015 and 2016, with Wolfsburg winning the rest in that time.

The last team other than Bayern or Wolfsburg to be crowned champions was in fact Turbine Potsdam, the former record champions who won six titles in eight years between 2004 and 2012.

But times have changed and Potsdam, one of the traditional giants of the women's game, can no longer compete with the likes of Bayern, Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen, all backed by well-established men's clubs.

More to follow ...