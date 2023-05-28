  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey elections
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Fußball, Frauen | Bundesliga | Bayern München - Turbine Potsdam | 22. Spieltag
Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance
SoccerGermany

Bayern Munich thrash Potsdam 11-1 to secure Bundesliga title

31 minutes ago

Bayern Munich are Women's Bundesliga champions for the fifth time after hitting double figures past Turbine Potsdam on the final day of the season, making Wolfsburg's win over Freiburg irrelevant.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ruxr

Bayern Munich's women are German champions for the fifth time in their history after securing the victory they needed on the final day of the season.

And they did so with spectacular – if concerning – ease, firing eleven goals past hapless Turbine Potsdam, already relegated and hopelessly overwhelmed from the opening minute.

Saki Kumagai, Jovana Damnjanovic and Lea Schüller all netted braces for the Bavarians while Georgia Stanway and Lina Magull were also on the scoresheet before half-time, by which point the score was already 7-0.

Bayern picked up where they'd left off after the break, a consolation strike from Potsdam's Viktoria Schwalm little more than a footnote as Bayern wrestled the title away from defending champions Wolfsburg.

The Wolves could have retained the title in the unlikely event of Bayern failing to beat bottom side Potsdam, but Bayern's dominant display rendered their simultaneous 2-1 win over Freiburg irrelevant.

Potsdam unable to compete with Bayern and Wolfsburg

Bayern last won the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2021 and before that in 2015 and 2016, with Wolfsburg winning the rest in that time.

The last team other than Bayern or Wolfsburg to be crowned champions was in fact Turbine Potsdam, the former record champions who won six titles in eight years between 2004 and 2012.

But times have changed and Potsdam, one of the traditional giants of the women's game, can no longer compete with the likes of Bayern, Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen, all backed by well-established men's clubs.

More to follow ...

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Man and young women walk out of polling station in Turkey

Turkey election: Erdogan tested in runoff — live updates

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

ClimateMay 27, 20238 images
More from Africa

Asia

A water-intensive garment factory in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Are clothing factories depleting groundwater?

Bangladesh: Are clothing factories depleting groundwater?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago06:38 min
More from Asia

Germany

Rome / Trevi fountain | Italy

Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

Crime4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

ArtsMay 27, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

PoliticsMay 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Health19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage