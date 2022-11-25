  1. Skip to content
Paulina Krumbiegel in the tunnel ahead of Turbine Potsdam vs. Hoffenheim
Back in business: Paulina Krumbiegel has recovered from injury and is hoping for a ticket to the World CupImage: Michael Memmler/Eibner-Pressefoto/picture alliance
SportsGermany

Paulina Krumbiegel on recovery and Champions League hopes

Janek Speight Potsdam
14 hours ago

After a year out, Paulina Krumbiegel has slipped smoothly back into football. A goalscoring return to the Germany set-up has her determined to make up for lost time and help Hoffenheim secure Champions League football.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K65e

It's teeming down with rain, a chilling four degrees and Paulina Krumbiegel is soaked.

Winter has truly hit hard in Germany after an unseasonably mild November, yet Krumbiegel comes off the pitch in Potsdam with a grin, having just helped Hoffenheim seal a hard-fought 3-1 victory in the Bundesliga.

"I actually love this weather," she laughs. "It was definitely cold and a tough match, we had to fight."

The fullback-cum-winger was handed just her second start of the season, as she gradually returns to full-match fitness after a serious injury.

"We remained patient and it was just a matter of time before we scored our first goal. And then we pushed on and deservedly won by a clear margin."

Playing at right-back, it's a mixed performance for the 22-year-old in slippery conditions, but Krumbiegel shows bursts of the attacking verve that typifies her game.

Two intelligent intercepts create attacking openings, while a vicious shot on the half-hour mark whizzes narrowly over the crossbar.

Surprise return to Germany set-up in Florida

It's been a long wait for Krumbiegel. She spent the entire 2021-22 season nursing a cruciate ligament back to full strength and has bided her time for a chance return to the big stage.

And she certainly put herself back in the limelight earlier this month. In contrasting 30-degree Florida weather, Krumbiegel returned to the Germany setup in a friendly against the United States. 

Paulina Krumbiegel and Naomi Girma during international friendly between USA and Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Running down the wing: Krumbiegel is a threat down the flank for both Hoffenheim and GermanyImage: Alex Corrie/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

With the scores tied 1-1 in the 89th minute, the Hoffenheim youth product lurked just outside the penalty area as Germany launched a counter attack on the opposite flank.

Timing her run to perfection, she sped into the US box, met the cross from Jule Brand and arrowed the ball into the roof of the net. A near-perfect return after a somewhat surprising call-up.

"Yeah I was surprised it happened so quickly, I definitely didn't expect it. But I appreciated the trust of the coach [Martina Voss-Tecklenburg],” Krumbiegel tells DW.

Playing in a more attacking role for Germany, she's now scored three goals in just nine international appearances. But true to her humble reputation, Krumbiegel brushes it off.

"I don't really care. Of course I'm pleased I can make a contribution, but my teammates help me out and give me those opportunities," she says.

"I'm just happy I could play with the national team again and that I was able to contribute. It was a great feeling."

Just rewards after year-long rehab

That goal completed a long journey back from the injury she suffered in August last year. Cruciate ligaments are a footballer's worst nightmare, but Krumbiegel has simply taken it in her stride with little fuss.

"Yeah it wasn't easy, it's a very, very long time where you can't do what you love. But I have to say, it wasn't all negative," she says.

"I was able to work a lot on myself and I have the feeling I'm fitter and stronger now. And of course, there were times when you think nothing will be the same as it used to be, but I had really good support around me."

Indeed she made the most of her time off to complete a degree in speech therapy. But now, football is her only focus — and helping Hoffenheim get back into the Champions League.

Germany midfielder Paulina Krumbiegel (27) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against the United States
Paulina Krumbiegel celebrates after scoring against the United StatesImage: Lynne Sladky/AP/picture alliance

Hoffenheim target European football

Having been at Hoffenheim since she was 12 years old, Krumbiegel wants more than anyone to get the club back into the Champions League after a fifth-place finish last season.

They're unbeaten in six games since a tight loss to Wolfsburg on Matchday 2, and Friday's win over Potsdam put them temporarily level with Bayern Munich in third, who they face next weekend.

"We didn't have an easy start, but the last few games have been really positive and we want to finish at least third," Krumbiegel says. "So Bayern is a big game. We have to show up and if we perform we'll take something from the match."

The competition is of course getting harder in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg have had a genuine title challenger in Bayern in recent years, while Eintracht Frankfurt are also making moves to raise their game.

"It's exciting, the league is getting stronger and you go into every game needing 100% to win,” says Krumbiegel. "The level is increasing and you have to prove yourself every week.

"I hope the league can become more balanced, where more teams are able to play at the top level. That requires investment, so every player in the first league can do it as a full-time job and only concentrate on football."

Ticket to Australia beckons

Forced to watch the recent European Championship from home and think what might have been, a strong season with Hoffenheim could mean an outside chance of grabbing a ticket to Australia and New Zealand in July.

"Of course, the World Cup is in my mind,” she admits. "And I know I have a chance because I was nominated so early again. It's obvious that every game now is designed in preparation for the World Cup.

"But I'm not focusing on that right now, what's important is this season with Hoffenheim.

"I just want to get more minutes, work myself back to my old strength and continue to develop and improve."

Edited by Matt Ford

Janek Speight Sports reporter and editor
Go to homepage