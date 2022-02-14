Women's Bundesliga: The two faces of Turbine Potsdam

The two faces of Turbine Potsdam

The future of Turbine Potsdam remains uncertain.

A cooperation with disinterested men's Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has so far achieved little, leading coach Sofian Chahed to refrain from stating a clear aim for the season. The oft-mentioned third place, with qualification for the Champions League, is unrealistic in the face of competition from Hoffenheim and Frankfurt.

Against Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, the team's limitations were clear, at least initially. While Leverkusen terrorized the error-strewn Potsdam defense with efficient, vertical counterattacks, Turbine were slow and ponderous in their buildup play, and found themselves deservedly 0-2 down in the 70th minute.

But a spectacular finish to the game showed why Potsdam are still counted among the top teams, as a completely different side destroyed Leverkusen with precision and won 4-2. The two faces of Turbine Potsdam had never been clearer.

Turbine have managed to hold on to their ability to develop players, something particularly apparent in their highly talented forward line. League top scorer Selina Cerci has just been called up to the German national team, homegrown talent Melissa Kössler has been at the club since she was just six-years-old, while determined Berliner, Dina Orschmann, scored her team's first goal.

Turbine are on the heels of their old rivals from Frankfurt, rewarding themselves for strong season, if not for the opening 70 minutes this weekend.

Bayern temporarily top

Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable 3-0 win over Freiburg. But it may only be temporary, with Wolfsburg having a game in hand after their match against Sand was postponed due to a number of coronavirus infections in the Sand ranks.

Freiburg started well but shot themselves in the foot when they conceded a penalty which Giulia Gwinn converted. "Anyone can lose against Bayern," said Janina Minge post-match. The difference in class is really too big for Freiburg to have much to be disappointed about.

Giulia Gwinn was in action and on target for Bayern Munich against Freiburg

For Bayern, the true test of their abilities will come in March. In the Bundesliga, they face Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, while Paris Saint-Germain await in the Champions League.

For the first time, Bayern's women will play in the Allianz Arena, with club CEO Oliver Kahn hailing a "milestone" in the team's development. Bayern, and indeed women's football in general, will be hoping for a well-attended PR coup as seen at big games in Spain, England and Italy recently. Wolfsburg will also host Arsenal in the club's main stadium.

Barcelona in a league of their own, City win Manchester derby

It looks like it could be a while before a genuine alternative emerges in Spain to challenge Barcelona. Club rivals and arch women's football refuseniks Real Madrid are nothing more than a famous name in women's football; the actual team has half as many points as the Catalans, who have an incredible 22-point lead at the top.

This weekend, Barca smashed second-place Real Sociedad 9-1.

Meanwhile in England, Manchester City edged out local rivals Manchester United 1-0, Caroline Weir settling the derby with a sublime late chip.