What makes Bavaria's culture unique

The stereotypical "German" actually reflects many Bavarian traditions. As the current political disputes between Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer show, the southern German state has its own distinct identity.
The gallery above reveals some of the things that make Bavarian culture unique and how the state became synonymous of Germany as a whole.
Apart from these historical and cultural factors, many legendary figures are associated with the southern German state.
Two of the world's most famous sports brands, for instance, are Bavarian. Adidas and Puma were established by the brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, from the Franconian region.
The businessman Levi Strauss, who famously launched the enduring career of the blue jeans in California, was actually a Bavarian, born in the Franconian town of Buttenheim.
The founders of major companies such as BMW and Siemens were also Bavarian.
A state of culture
Internationally renowned orchestras, theaters, operas, museums and festivals, including the Bayreuth Festival dedicated to Richard Wagner, are based in Bavaria.
Richard Strauss, one of the most important composers of the 19th and 20th centuries, was born in Munich in 1864.
The founder of epic theater, playwright Bertold Brecht was born in the Bavarian town of Augsburg. After being based in Munich for many years, the author of The Threepenny Opera lived in exile during the Nazi period.
The wunderkind of German cinema, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, was another famous Bavarian. By the time of his death in Munich at the age of 37, he had completed over 40 films, 24 plays and two TV series.
Though he wasn't born in Bavaria, Literature Nobel Prize laureate Thomas Mann also spent over 40 years living in Munich. He called his chosen home "notoriously wonderful."
Many movie fans see Munich as Germany's true home of film. With the 2018 Munich Film Festival in full swing, we talked to Munich Film Museum director Stefan Drössler about great films set in the Bavarian capital. (29.06.2018)
The international film world sees him as Germany's most significant filmmaker after World War II. Now, a extensive new photo book looks at Rainer Werner Fassbinder's unique career and shows how his films worked. (19.07.2016)
The German novelist and 1929 Nobel laureate in literature moved to the US during WWII. He was, however, frustrated by how the country developed under McCarthy — and his observations echo today's political situation. (18.06.2018)
Hitler loved the music of Richard Wagner and was a special guest in Bayreuth. While much has been said about Wagner in the Nazi era, the Bayreuth Festival has launched a new lecture series to dig deeper. (31.07.2017)
Brecht's Threepenny Opera makes its debut at the Munich Film Festival this week — one of the 185 movies on the agenda. Several works pick up on current concerns about social media and omnipresent surveillance. (27.06.2018)
From Nazi project to public status symbol, and from East to West - a new museum exhibition highlights the automobile's place in German society. Here's a look back at the cars that have become cult over the years. (14.03.2017)
Richard Strauss (1864-1949) lived through several musical eras - and shaped them deeply. "Others compose; I make music history," the maestro said at age 80 - with his typical blend of self-confidence and wit. (10.06.2014)
Employees of Germany's rival sportswear companies Adidas and Puma symbollically ended the firms' 60-year-old family feud on Monday with a friendly football match to mark the UN-backed Peace One Day initiative. (22.09.2009)
Germany's largest public companies increased their efforts to influence the US government in President Trump's first year in office, a DW analysis has found. Can they cash in on a business-friendly environment? (18.05.2018)