Film

10 great films set in Munich

Many movie fans see Munich as Germany's true home of film. With the 2018 Munich Film Festival in full swing, we talked to Munich Film Museum director Stefan Drössler about great films set in the Bavarian capital.

  • Film scene from Go for it, Baby ('Zur Sache Schätzchen') with two women and one man on an old bed, with one woman holding a revolver in her hand (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Go for it, Baby

    Go for it, Baby (Zur Sache Schätzchen) was one of the most successful comedies of the New German Cinema era, with German actors Uschi Glas and Werner Enke starring in May Spil's humorous 1960s movie. The charming and amorous couple represented the social conflicts found in Munich at the time. Go for it, Baby was as popular as it was revolutionary, and is filled with a lot of Munich charm.

  • Filmstill from Bierkampf with a man and a woman in a tent (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Bierkampf

    Seeing Herbert Achterbusch outside of Munich is almost unimaginable. Hardly any other German film director is so closely connected to one particular city. To many outsiders, Munich is associated only with Oktoberfest. Achternbusch shot his film Bierkampf (literally 'struggle for beer') in 1977 during the famous festival, and he also starred in it clad in a police uniform — a hilarious feat!

  • German comedian and writer Karl Valentin talks into a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Night of Something Strange

    Night of Something Strange (Der Sonderling) was the first successful movie starring Munich-based actor Karl Valentin and his partner Liesl Karlstadt. Valentin is just as closely associated with Munich as Achternbusch. In the movie, Valentin incessantly tries to commit suicide — in vain. It's sarcastic humor in the Bavarian capital.

  • Rainer Werner Fassbinder's film Angst essen Seele with a dancing couple (elderly woman, young man) (Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Fear Eats the Soul

    With Fear Eats the Soul (Angst essen Seele auf), Rainer Werner Fassbinder shot one of his most beautiful and emotional films in Munich in 1973. It's all about the relationship between an old woman named Emma (Brigitte Mira) and her young lover Ali (El Hedi Ben Salem). Although the film doesn't feature Munich's best tourist sites, it can be warmly recommended.

  • Helmut Dietl's Rossini film scene starring Mario Adorf as a restaurant owner (picture-alliance/KPA)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Rossini

    Whereas Fassbinder focuses on the seedy side of Munich, film director Helmut Dietl prefers exploring the city's famous glamorous side. His 1997 movie, Rossini (German title: Rossini — oder die mörderische Frage, wer mit wem schlief) focuses on a fancy pub at night.

  • Film scene from Mr. Arkadin by Orson Welles with himself and another actor (Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Mr. Arkadin

    Even legendary author, actor and director Orson Welles loved to use Munich as a setting. Mr. Arkadin (Herr Satan persönlich) shows the master (right, starring opposite Robert Arden) in one of his favorite roles as a mythical figure. The movie was shot in December 1954, with Munich — more precisely Jacobsplatz — just one of numerous locations.

  • Scene from the film Lola Montez of 1955 starring Martine Carol at a table smoking a cigarette (picture-alliance/KPA Copyright)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Lola Montez

    Following Orson Welles, German-French director Max Ophüls shot his wonderful historical film Lola Montez in the Bavarian capital. The story of dancer Lola Montez (played by the then European superstar Martine Carol), who was a mistress of Bavarian King Ludwig I, was set in the English Garden and the tent of Circus Krone.

  • Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais set in a beautiful park(Imago/United Archives)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Last Year in Marienbad

    The early 1960s film Last Year in Marienbad by Alain Resnais was not shot in the Czech Marienbad, but in Munich, where French director Resnais and his cameraman Sacha Vierny made use of the beautiful scenery outside the castles of Nymphenburg and Schleissheim. In other words, one of the aesthetically most impressive movies in film history is a Munich film in disguise.

  • Film Munich - Secrets of a City - Scene with a boy hovering above a toy city(absolut medien)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Munich — Secrets of a City

    It's hard to categorize this film either as a movie or a documentary. Munich — Secrets of a City (München — Geheimnisse einer Stadt) shot by director Dominik Graf and film critic Michael Althen in Munich in 2000 is a poetic film essay containing documentary and movie scenes. If you want to find out more about Munich's secrets, this film is a good place to start.

  • Filmteam around Edgar Reitz' Die zweite Heimat, the director and the actors sit around in the English Garden (picture-alliance/kpa)

    10 movies featuring Munich

    Second Home

    Film director Edgar Reitz created a whole series of films with the overall title Heimat (Homeland) which view life in Germany between 1919 and 2000. In 1992, he shot the second part of the saga in Munich — a mixture of nostalgia and avant-garde, playfulness and melancholy. Never before or after did the city appear more friendly, open-minded and beautiful than in Edgar Reitz's Die zweite Heimat.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ad)


I meet Stefan Drössler at Jacobsplatz in the Munich city center at the Munich Film Museum he has headed since 1999. Amidst film cartridge spools, video cassettes, brochures, books, programs and film posters, as well as photos of actors and directors hanging on the walls, I asked the film historian about his favorite films that were set in Munich. 

"I once did a big retrospective on Munich films, that's a topic that has always interested me... especially older films," he said.

Read more: Brecht, Terry Gilliam and Emma Thompson celebrated at the Munich Film FestivalThree international Munich-set films

Drössler had, as it turns out, recently watched the film Liebe und so weiter (Love and so on) by George Moorse. "What a wonderful Munich film," he noted. "It's probably the one most beautiful document of Munich in 1968, showing life in the city and various locations."

With German-American director Moorse little-known today, Drössler considers some other important international productions set in the city. "There are three big films made by foreign directors in Munich, in which you see many Munich locations," he said.

Among these is Lola Montez, directed by von Max Ophüls, shot in the Bavarian capital in 1955; Angst by Roberto Rossellini; and Mr. Arkadin by Orson Welles. 

"It's interesting to note that Mr. Arkadin and Angst were shot right in front of our door at a time when the film museum did not yet exist," he observed. "This is where the film Angst began; that's where Ingrid Bergman meets her extortioner," Drössler added, pointing at the museum's entrance.

Max Ophüls's film Lola Montez (picture-alliance/KPA Copyright)

Max Ophüls's "Lola Montez" is one of the classic Munich-set films

Home of the New German Cinema 

In the 1960s, when the era of the New German Cinema began, Munich was the true film capital of the former West Germany. The Oberhausen group of young revolutionary filmmakers like Alexander Kluge, and their associated production companies, were nearly all based in Munich. "That's why the city comes up in very numerous films of this era," Drössler explained. "Much more frequently than Berlin and other cities ... There are lots and lots of Munich films!"

Director Rainer Fassbinder grew up in Munich and established his unique film oeuvre in the city. "We did a retrospective titled Fassbinder's Munich," Drössler remembered.

However, this was no simple task. "When you take a close look at Fassbinder's Munich films, you will notice that he limited himself to very few locations. Fassbinder always tried to make timeless films in an effort to abstract things in terms of language and constellations."

As such, the city of Munich only came up as a kind of side note in Fassbinder's films. "There are mainly backyards, perhaps an underground station here and there, or some building in the background," said Drössler.

And what about Fassbinder's colleagues? Did they use Munich as a location for their films? While Werner Herzog was from the city, he didn't produce a single film that was set in Munich's city center," noted Drössler, recalling the director's penchant for exotic locations — like the South American jungle  which populates Herzog's 1982 film, Fitzcarraldo.  

Munich-based Wim Wenders did shoot in his home city, but he rather had American movies in mind. Drössler mentions, for example, Wenders' use of American vintage cars in his early road movies like Kings of the Road (1976). "But his debut film, Summer in the City, is partially set in Munich," Drössler added.

At some point, Munich as a film city ceased to be en vogue, said Drössler. "That's what was tragic about the Munich film scene. In the 1960s, the city...was the center of young filmmakers." But then, filmmakers like Wenders started to look afield to Berlin (Himmel über Berlin / Wings of Desire) and Düsseldorf (Parlermo Shooting). 

Munich as a popular shooting location

Numerous foreign directors have worked in Munich's Bavaria Film studios, one of the largest in Europe, even if their films were not set in the city. Drössler lists Cabaret by Bob Fosse (pictured above) that was set in Berlin; Fassbinder's Berlin Alexanderplatz; Ingmar Bergman's The Serpent's Egg; Robert Aldrich's Twilight's Last Gleaming; and Billy Wilder's Fedora in 1978. Herzog also shot some of Nosferatu (1979) in the studios. 

A scene from Werner Herzog's Nosferatu, partly shot in Munich (picture-alliance / dpa)

Klaus Kinski in a scene from Werner Herzog's "Nosferatu," partly shot in Munich

According to Drössler, Munich's studios were already used by filmmakers during the silent film era. "We love to show two important silent films that were originally produced and then restored here, namely Nathan the Wise and Helena," he said. At the time, Munich had designs on becoming a big film center like in Hollywood or Berlin.

But while German and foreign directors shot films in Munich without using the city as a location, the opposite has also been true.

One of the most famous Munich films, namely 2005's Munich by Steven Spielberg — which tells the story of the Palestinian terror attack against the Israeli delegation during the 1972 Olympic Games — was shot in Hungary and Malta.

 

