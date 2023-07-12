What happened with Georgia's NATO ambitions?

Georgia, like Ukraine, used to be at the top of the list of NATO hopefuls. But in the context of the NATO conference in Vilnius, the country is barely getting any attention.. Why?

This week, NATO leaders gathered to discuss security guarantees for the war-torn Ukraine in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. While Ukraine is given another promise to be admitted to NATO when "allies agree and conditions are met," Georgia is urged to "work on the reforms".

With a devastating war raging in Ukraine, there are fears that Georgia could be Moscow’s next target, prompting the Georgian government to recalibrate its rhetoric about NATO membership.

'NATO fatigue' in Georgia

"Had Georgia already been a NATO member in 2008, there would have been no war and no Russian occupation either. Georgia seems to be hitting the glass door", according to Georgia’s parliament chairman, Shalva Papuashvili.

Georgia fought a war with Russia in August 2008. As a result of the 5-day military conflict, the two breakaway provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence. Russia recongnized them, continues to supply them with economic and military support, and has military stationed in the two provinces.

At a NATO summit in Bucharest earlier in April 2008, the alliance said that both Georgia and Ukraine could eventually join but did not provide a clear path to membership. In a communique released on Tuesday in Vilnius, NATO reaffirmed that Bucharest agreement.

Georgia contributed to several NATO missions like in Iraq and Afghanistan Image: Kate Sovdagari/Xinhua/Photoshot/picture alliance

However, 15 years after the Bucharest promise, Georgia has not received any concrete timeframes or pathway to membership. According to Kornely Kakachia, the director of the Georgian Institute of Politics, this has led to "NATO fatigue".

"Georgia was the first victim of a Russian invasion, one of the frontrunners in NATO missions like Iraq and Afghanistan, where it sacrificed its soldiers. Georgia was waiting for NATO to reward that", he told DW.

Government undermines NATO ambitions

Yet experts argue that NATO membership entails more than military contributions; it also requires strong and long-term political commitment, which seems to be a weak spot of Georgian politicians.

While Tbilisi officially maintains its commitment to the Euro-Atlantic path, the government has gone on record with statements that appear to undermine that ambition.

"I think everybody knows the reason," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at the Global Security Forum in Bratislava when asked about the reasons behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "One of the main reasons was NATO. NATO enlargement. Therefore, we see the consequences".

The statement triggered a backlash both at home and abroad.

"It is hard to imagine NATO embracing a country whose prime minister, echoing Putin’s rhetoric, blames the Alliance for the war in Ukraine," Nata Koridze, a former diplomat who worked closely with NATO, wrote in an op-ed for a Georgian media platform, Civil.ge.

The Georgian Prime Minister did not attend the Vilnius summit, with media reports suggestion that he'd been explicitely asked not to come. Georgia instead sent the country’s foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Prime Minister Irakli Gharibaschwili thought NATO was to blame for the Ukraine war Image: YVES HERMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Why is Georgia's plea to join NATO hard to fulfil?

Eka Akobia, Director of Peace Studies at Caucasus University, explains that NATO’s reluctance towards Georgia has to do with the common border with Russia.

While NATO has to keep its open-door policy, it "does not want to cause trouble with the enlargement and thus comes up with various formulas for aspirant countries, short of membership".

Yet Georgia faces yet another barrier on the road to joining NATO. The conventional view is that a country with an ongoing military conflict or with parts occupied by another country can't join the alliance. Some pundits suggest Georgian authorities launch a bid to join without the Moscow-controlled regions and with the option of future extension once Tbilisi regains control of those regions.

Bringing back ties with Russia

Georgia watchers argue the country has been shifting back into Russia's orbit. Critics of the current government claim that such a shift is linked to the founder of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, and former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. Ivanishvili is a businessman who made his fortune in 1990s in Russia. Even though he officially left politics, he continues to pull the strings from behind.

Since last year, trade relations between Tbilisi and Moscow have become closer, which sparked concern over alleged sanctions evasion through Georgian territory, putting in turn a strain on Georgia’s ties with Ukraine and the West.

"It is important that Georgia lives up to the democratic values we all believe in," NATO Secretary Jen Stoltenberg said in May. "And of course, we also expect non-NATO allies to adhere to the sanctions and not make it easier for Russia to finance and organise the war of aggression against Ukraine",

Political analyst Kakachia argues that considering recent foreign policy choices, Georgia’s partners in the West think that Tbilisi "has to fix its moral compass in regard to Ukraine and its policy towards Russia", adding that Georgia's future depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

"Because of its geographical vulnerability, Georgia has to jump over its head to stay on Western radars," he said. "If Ukraine wins the war, that will be a game changer for Georgia’s NATO accession."

Edited by Andreas Illmer