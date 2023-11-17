What are the world's 10 most popular travel destinations?
What are the world's top tourism spots? These were the most popular countries to visit in 2022, according to international tourist arrival statistics by the World Tourism Organization.
10th place: Austria
Our top 10 list starts in Austria, which welcomed 26.2 million visitors in 2022. In addition to exploring the major cities of Vienna and Salzburg, tourists headed to the mountains. In fact, almost two-thirds of the country consists of high Alpine terrain, providing opportunities for hiking and skiing as well as challenging one's fear of heights on the Dachstein Skywalk.
9th place: Greece
Greece boasts numerous ancient sights and a picturesque islands to discover. Whether exploring the popular islands of Crete, Mykonos or Santorini (pictured), visiting the Acropolis in Athens or small villages in the Peloponnese, 27.8 million holidaymakers were drawn to Greece in 2022 according to the statistics published by UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
8th place: Germany
Around 28.5 million tourists came to Germany in 2022. There's plenty to see in the country, including the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Heidelberg Castle, Cologne Cathedral and the fairy-tale reminiscent Neuschwanstein Castle. Oktoberfest, which took place in 2022 for the first time since the COVID pandemic hit, also attracted millions of visitors to Germany.
7th place: United Kingdom
In 2022, the pandemic still had a significant impact on global travel, especially in Asia. This is why typically popular destinations such as Thailand and China did not make it into the ranking. However, the UK came in seventh place on the list, recording 30.7 million international tourist arrivals last year.
6th place: Mexico
Mexico welcomed 38.3 million tourists in 2022. The highlights of this vast country include not only the sandy beaches on the Caribbean side, such as those of the Isla Mujeres (pictured), but also the centuries-old temples and pyramids from the Mayan and Aztec periods, as well as charming cities with Spanish colonial architecture such as Oaxaca.
5th place: Italy
Whether visiting the Spanish Steps in Rome (pictured), exploring the canals of Venice, gazing at Renaissance art in Florence or eating a pizza in Naples, Italy is especially popular for city breaks. In 2022, 49.8 million visitors were drawn to Italy to experience the country's stunning landscapes, incredible art and architecture and mouth-watering cuisine.
4th place: Turkey
Warm weather and reasonable prices have long made Turkey a popular travel destination. 2022 was no exception, as around 50.4 million tourists visited the country. Cities on the Turkish Riviera such as Antalya, Side and Alanya (pictured) are especially popular destinations for tourists who prefer resorts, while the cosmopolitan city of Istanbul impresses with its legacy of history and culture.
3rd place: United States
Third place goes to the US, which saw 50.9 million visitors in 2022. Most of them came from the neighboring countries of Canada and Mexico, as well as from Europe. While nature lovers rave about the country's vast national parks, culture vultures have lots to explore in major cities like Chicago, San Francisco or New York City (pictured), the so-called city that never sleeps.
2nd Place: Spain
Some 71.7 million foreign visitors opted for a trip to Spain in 2022. In summer, holidaymakers primarily head to beach destinations along the Mediterranean coast. But some cities are also very popular, like Granada. Here, tourists flock to the Alhambra (pictured), a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating from the period of Islamic rule. Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona also boast world-class attractions.
1st place: France
France is the most popular tourist destination in the world. According to the UNWTO, around 79.4 million foreign tourists paid a visit to France in 2022. Almost one in four visitors explored Paris. But the beaches on the Cote d'Azur, the castles in the Loire Valley and the Atlantic coast with its picturesque island of Mont-Saint-Michel (pictured) helped make it a top destination.