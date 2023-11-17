  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Turkey
10 images
TravelEurope
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg
November 17, 2023
https://p.dw.com/p/4YjWA
Elisabeth Yorck
Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg Author, editor, planner, social media manager