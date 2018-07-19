Western tourists killed in Tajikistan 'attack'

Four tourists on a cycling holiday — from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands — were killed on Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in what may have been a terrorist attack, according to the Tajikistani interior minister.

The suspects "had knives and firearms," minister Ramazon Hamro Rahimzoda said of the attack, during which three other cyclists — from the Netherlands, Switzerland and France — were injured. One sustained a knife wound and was receiving medical assistance. The stab victim, whose nationality was not given, was in a stable condition.

"We are looking into all versions — accident, robbery...including a terrorist act," Rahimzoda added.

Suspects at large

Two suspects who resisted arrest were killed by police. Another suspect was detained. Three more remained at large, including the owner of the car which is believed to have hit the tourists. The incident happened in Danghara, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe.

The US embassy in Dushanbe confirmed two of the fatalities were US citizens, but did not provide further details "due to privacy concerns." It sent its condolences to the victims' families and said it will continue to work with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

The former Soviet Republic of Tajikistan is a landlocked country which borders Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Cyclists are attracted by the country's unspoiled hilly routes, which are popular between January and June.

kw/nm (AFP, Reuters)