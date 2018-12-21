 Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa | eco@africa | DW | 21.12.2018

Eco@Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we see the work of wastepickers in Nairobi, explore declining seagrass in Germany, and meet the snake handlers of Zimbabwe.

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe

On this week's eco@africa, we have a show packed full of interesting stories from across the African continent and beyond. 

First up we head to Kenya, where waste disposal is a big problem and official recycling systems are rare. We meet one man working on one of the largest dumpsites. 

Then we head to Germany to find out how one project is exploring whether artificial seagrass could help to protect the country's coast. 

Doing Your Bit this week focuses on the plastic weavers in Burkina Baso. Plastic waste is a global problem and so one women's cooperative is combining eco-protection with female empowerment. 

Next up we head to Zimbabwe to find out how snake handlers are teaching local kids about snakes to help protect the animals. 

Can green architecture be an agent for social change in South Africa's townships? We check out a project building houses from scrap wood and wine bottles. 

And finally we explore the fight against industrial pollution in Tunisia. A host of new eco-projects including a solar power station and tree plantations aim to improve the environmental situation in the country. 

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.

https://www.dw.com/en/ecoafrica-the-environment-magazine/av-45298083  

