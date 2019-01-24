 Water wars: Are India and Pakistan heading for climate change-induced conflict? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 25.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Water wars: Are India and Pakistan heading for climate change-induced conflict?

Across the world, climate change is sparking conflict as people struggle over dwindling resources. The fight over water could quickly escalate between India and Pakistan — and both have nuclear arms.

Drought in Pakistan. Photo credit: DW/R. Saeed

Yemen, Somalia and Syria are just some of the places where climate change is increasingly regarded as a root cause of violent conflict. But while much of the focus on climate change-attributed conflict has predominantly been on Africa and the Middle East, a potentially even deadlier clash over resources may be looming on the horizon in Asia.

That's because India and Pakistan — bitter rivals over water — both have nuclear weapons in their arsenal.

The two countries have a long but strained agreement over sharing water from the Indus River and its tributaries. Waters from the Indus, which flow from India and the disputed Kashmir region into Pakistan, were carved up between India and Pakistan under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Read more: Water scarcity in Pakistan – A bigger threat than terrorism

The IWT divides the six major rivers of the Indus basin between Pakistan and India. Pakistan was granted rights to most of the water in the region's western rivers — the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — which flow through Indian-administered Kashmir.

Karte Indus Wassersystem englisch

The dispute over the Kashmir region — a flashpoint between India and Pakistan for more than six decades — is hugely intertwined with water security. Both countries claim the whole region, but each only controls a part of it.

While the IWT has managed to survive the wars and other hostilities, it is increasingly being strained to its limit. Pakistan has accused India of throttling its water supply and violating the IWT by constructing dams over the rivers flowing into Pakistan from Kashmir.

"Any country with nuclear weapons, if they're backed into a corner because they have no water — that's really dangerous," said Jeff Nesbit, author and executive director of non-profit climate communication organization Climate Nexus. 

'A matter of survival'

For Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary Leader of the left-wing opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the Senate, water security, especially in South Asia, "has become a regional security threat."

"We are now facing challenges brought about by climate change which were not a primary focus during the negotiations for the Indus Water Treaty," she told DW.

"It has become a matter of survival," she continued. "Aside from the lack of formal dialogue, the rhetoric floating around suggesting a possible water war is particularly alarming."

A dry portion of the Indus River in Pakistan, near Hyderbad. Photo credit: Imago/Zuma/PPI

Parts of the vital Indus River in Pakistan, seen here in November 2018, have been reduced to a trickle

A treaty under threat

For Pakistan, the Indus waters are a lifeline: most of the country depends on it as the primary source of freshwater and it supports 90 percent of the country's agricultural industry.

And while Pakistan was considered relatively plentiful with water, a mixture of mismanaged irrigation, water-intensive agriculture and climate change has reduced the Indus to a trickle in parts.

A 2018 report from the International Monetary Fund ranked Pakistan third among countries facing severe water shortages.

When the rapidly-melting glaciers in the Himalayas, which feed the Indus waters, eventually disappear as predicted, the dwindling rivers will be slashed even further.

Infografik water availability in Pakistan and India

Holding water to ransom

In 2016, India came close to tearing up the IWT. It blamed Pakistani militants for an attack on Indian army personnel in Indian-administered Kashmir in September of that year.

Nesbit of Climate Nexus told DW he sees India's threat to terminate the IWT as a bigger problem than the warning of military reprisals.

"Had they done that, it would have triggered a water war, it would have triggered an actual war," Nesbit told DW.

"Never mind a nuclear strike or a military strike, if they were to actually terminate the Indus Water Treaty, that's much more dangerous to Pakistan's survival, because they would have no way to grow food. And then they would be relying on food imports at a time when their population is exploding. So that particular incident was really dangerous."

A heatwave in Pakistan in 2015 saw people flocking to receive drinking water at volunteer stalls. Photo credit: Reuters/A. Soomro.

A deadly heatwave in 2015 killed more than 1,100 people in Pakistan

Nesbit, whose 2018 book 'This is the Way the World Ends' deals in part with the Pakistan-India water disputes, said it has the potential to become the most deadly climate change-attributed conflict in the world.

"It's one thing for a country to run out of water, as Yemen has," he told DW, explaining how it triggered water riots that led to the government's collapse and military intervention by Saudi Arabia.

"But the difference is, Yemen is quite poor. And when the same thing happened in Somalia, Somalia is quite poor, so it breeds domestic terrorism, it breeds the collapse of civil government, but it doesn't trigger the kind of regional nuclear confrontation that an India-Pakistan war would."

China watching from further upstream

There's one factor which may keep India from acting on threats to cut off Pakistan's access to the Indus waters, according to Nesbit: China.

"Even India is at the mercy of China, because they are even further upstream," he told DW. "If China were to look to its own borders near India and were to aggressively pursue water runoff from the glaciers in the Himalayas, it would have a similar effect on India," he said.

"That's why China's watching the India-Pakistan water wars quite closely, to see the decisions that India makes," he added.

"So the mitigating factor is that India knows it can't be too aggressive in seizing control of water access because further upstream, the same thing could happen to them."

Elsewhere in Asia, other conflicts have also been linked to climate change. For instance the unprecedented flooding in Thailand in 2011 which sparked major protests over unfair emergency supplies distribution and ultimately led to a military coup that overthrew the democratically-elected government in 2014. The military junta is still in power to this day.

On a global level, Janani Vivekananda, climate security expert at consultancy Adelphi, is somewhat more hopeful about how the struggle over water will play out.

"The trend is people cooperate rather than fight over water because it's just too important and I think this is what will happen just out of necessity," she told DW. "Because there's too much to lose."

  • Sheep in drought-stricken Australia (Getty Images/B. Mitchell)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Australia: 'Land of drought'

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, addressing the drought in the state of New South Wales, which produces one-quarter of the country's agricultural output, said, "Now we are the land of drought." Australia recently passed legislation to provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of relief aid to farmers, including funds for mental health support.

  • Young boy with an undernourished cow in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Meseret)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Ethiopia: The end of nomadic life?

    Ethiopia has been suffering from ongoing drought conditions since 2015, causing massive food shortages. The Ethiopian government said that some 8.5 million citizens required emergency food assistance in 2017 and that nearly 400,000 infants suffered acute malnutrition. Furthermore, the drought threatens to end traditional nomadic herding in the region.

  • Dry water reservoir near Cape Town, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Krog)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    South Africa: The looming prospect of Day Zero

    Conservation and late-season rains saved South Africa's Cape Town from an apocalyptic Day Zero scenario, in which water would have to be turned off and emergency rations issued, The drought, which was one of the worst in decades, emptied water reservoirs and caused some experts to suggest hauling icebergs from Antarctica avert a crisis.

  • A German farmer compares healthy and stunted wheat ears (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Europe: Withering crops

    Europe's sweltering heat has been compounded by a lack of rain. Not only have citizens been suffering the health consequences, which affect health care systems and labor productivity, crops have also been hit hard. Farmers across the continent fear bankruptcy due to poor crops and the EU Joint Research Center predicts "an increase in drought frequency and intensity in the future."

  • A previously submerged village now exposed in Crete (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/S. Rapanis)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Greece: Lost villages reappear as crops die

    Greece has been facing the dual problem of flash flooding in some regions and drought in others. Crete's farmers said they could lose up to 40 percent of their crop this year due to an extremely dry winter. Though they are watering, they say it is not enough to nourish their crops. Water levels are so low that previously submerged villages have begun to reappear in reservoirs across the country.

  • Woman looking for wildfires in Sweden (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    Sweden: Worst drought since 1944

    Sweden, which has not seen rain for over three months, is experiencing its worst drought since 1944. The situation threatens to cause severe crop losses costing farmers hundreds of thousands of euros. Sweden has been the site of massive forest fires and has even seen temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle.

  • Water reservoir in the United Kingdom (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    UK: 'Tinderbox conditions'

    The United Kingdom fears serious threats to its food supply chain due to the effects of this summer's drought. The country's National Farmers Union said the country is experiencing "tinderbox conditions." This adds to problems brought on by the prospect of needed self-reliance in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

  • Indian children gathering water (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Prabhat Kumar Verma)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    India: Running out of water

    India has been plagued by water shortages due to rising population and mismanagement but also aggravated by drought, causing many areas of the country to run out of water. Bangalore was recently added to the list of global cities most likely to run out of drinking water. Other cities on the list include Cape Town, South Africa; Jakarta, Indonesia and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

  • A Kansas farmhouse surrounded by sand dunes in 1936 (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

    USA: Back to the Dust Bowl

    The US government said 29 percent of the country is currently experiencing drought, with conditions affecting some 75 million people. Although wildfires in California have captured the world's attention, farming states, like Kansas, have once again been suffering. Kansas was one of the states crippled by the famous 1930s Dust Bowl.

    Author: Jon Shelton


DW recommends

Water scarcity in Pakistan – A bigger threat than terrorism

A UNDP report says that Pakistani authorities are negligent about an impending water crisis that is posing a serious threat to the country's stability. Experts say the South Asian country is likely to dry up by 2025. (07.02.2017)  

Water crisis: Why is Pakistan running dry?

Pakistan could "run dry" by 2025 as its water shortage is reaching an alarming level. The authorities remain negligent about the crisis that's posing a serious threat to the country's stability, reports Shah Meer Baloch. (07.06.2018)  

Indian troops suffer deadly Kashmir ambush

At least 17 troops have been killed in a pre-dawn ambush by militants in Kashmir. Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh blamed Pakistan for the attack, labeling India's neighbor a "terrorist state." (18.09.2016)  

Fresh violence in Kashmir exposes the need for diplomacy

As diplomacy between New Delhi and Islamabad becomes more bitter, experts warn of more violence in India-administered Kashmir. Weary of bloodshed, residents say they want an end to conflict. Rifat Fareed reports. (02.10.2018)  

Global desert: Drought turning the planet into a tinderbox

Drought is turning many areas of the globe into arid wastelands. Excessive heat has cost lives, ruined crops and created water shortages. The effects are being felt from South America to the Arctic Circle. (08.08.2018)  

Related content

Klimawandel in Bangladesch

Climate change poses dire challenges for Bangladesh 14.12.2018

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Extreme weather events there have already been wreaking havoc on the people there. They're also causing a shift in migration and poverty patterns.

Dürre in Thar Pakistan

PM Khan's adviser: 'Pakistan vulnerable to water problems' 07.12.2018

Pakistan is among the Asian nations most affected by extreme weather events on account of global climate change. DW spoke to the Pakistani PM Imran Khan's adviser on climate change about the problems facing the country.

Dürre in Thar Pakistan

Water crisis: Why is Pakistan running dry? 07.06.2018

Pakistan could "run dry" by 2025 as its water shortage is reaching an alarming level. The authorities remain negligent about the crisis that's posing a serious threat to the country's stability, reports Shah Meer Baloch.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

A horse standing in thick foliage

Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

Today climate change is placing the unique diversity of the wetlands by the river Magdalena in Colombia under threat.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa — Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa: nontoxic shoe polish, stopping deadly rockslides and fighting pollution with poetry.  