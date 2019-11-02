 Von der Leyen urges UK to nominate EU commissioner | News | DW | 06.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Von der Leyen urges UK to nominate EU commissioner

With time running out until the European Commission is set to start work, Ursula von der Leyen urged Boris Johnson to propose candidates. The EU's president-elect has struggled to overcome delays in assembling her team.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president-elect (picture-alliance/dpa/Belga/T. Roge)

Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission, urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to name candidates as quickly as possible in a letter on Wednesday.

The British government previously refused to nominate an EU commissioner, arguing that they would be out of the bloc by the time the new commission was initially set to take over.

However, Johnson committed to naming a commissioner last month as part of a deal with EU leaders to secure a Brexit extension until January 31.

In a letter, von der Leyen asked Johnson to reply "rapidly, in the shortest delay possible," her spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

She encouraged Johnson to nominate a woman for the post, as part of her efforts to build a gender-balanced team of top officials.

The European Commission must consist of one commissioner per member state. It is due to start work on December 1, but can only do so if all nominations are completed and approved.

Watch video 01:52

Ursula von der Leyen introduces her team

Hope to end impasse

Von der Leyen, Germany's former defense minister, appeared to clear one of the last hurdles to forming the EU's executive arm on Wednesday after picking a candidate from Romania.

Romanian MEP Adina Valean was selected to head the bloc's transportation portfolio, but must first be approved by the European Parliament.

EU lawmakers previously rejected von der Leyen's initial nominees from Romania, Hungary and France.

Besides the UK, Romania was the last bloc member to recommend candidates. The rejected candidates had been nominated by the country's previous Social Democrat government.

After months of uncertainty, Romania's pro-European conservatives were given approval to form the next government on Monday and put forward its candidates.

So far, 23 commissioner-designates have been approved by the European Parliament, but new hearings will need to be held for the Romanian, French and Hungarian candidates as well as Britain's nominee.

rs/rc (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:50

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president

DW recommends

Macron names new candidate for French EU commissioner

The French president suffered an embarrassing defeat when the European Parliament rejected the initial nominee. But now Emmanuel Macron appears to have found a new pick to head the EU's industrial policy. (24.10.2019)  

EU pushes back start of von der Leyen's term as Commission chief

Ursula von der Leyen has faced a new bump on the road to the European Commission presidency. Already a compromise candidate, her coronation has now been delayed — after three candidates for her team were rejected. (16.10.2019)  

Romania's new government wins confidence vote

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's new government has won a confidence vote, ending a crisis that has held up the formation of the new European Commission. Romania's previous nominee was rejected by European lawmakers. (04.11.2019)  

Can the EU's Ursula von der Leyen fulfill her promises?

Now that she's been elected European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen can get to work realizing her EU vision. Who will she have to win over in the European Parliament, and which member states stand in her way? (17.07.2019)  

European Parliament rejects 2 of von der Leyen's Commission candidates

A European Parliament committee has rejected the Hungarian and Romanian candidates proposed by incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The German conservative must now find replacements. (30.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ursula von der Leyen introduces her team  

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president  

Related content

Thunberg protestiert vor Weißem Haus

Juncker warns of difficulties implementing activists' climate demands 02.11.2019

The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Jean-Claude Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets.

USA Wahlkampf Republikaner Donald Trump & Nigel Farage

Donald Trump urges Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson to form 'unstoppable force' 31.10.2019

The US president has backed the current British PM in the upcoming general election campaign. Trump heavily criticized Johnson's political opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, describing the Labour Party leader as "bad" for Britain.

Bundestag | Haushaltsdebatte | Finanzminister Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz seeks compromise on EU banking plan 06.11.2019

The finance minister has said Berlin should support a common deposit insurance scheme, albeit with some caveats. With Brexit in mind, it is time for the EU to boost its efforts to "deepen and complete a banking union."

Advertisement