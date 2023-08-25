Vladimir Putin will not attend India G20 in person — Kremlin

After not attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to travel to India for the G20 summit, the Kremlin says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be going to the G20 summit in India in early September in person.

Such a visit is currently not on the calendar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday in Moscow.

Pattern of non-attendance

Peskov added that Putin had just attended a gathering of leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa by video link, not in person. The form of his participation in the G20 summit is to be clarified later, the spokesman said.

The meeting will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Putin also did not fly to Indonesia for the G20 summit last year.

War crime allegations

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrests warrants in March for Putin and Russia's children commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, which is a war crime.

The Kremlin strenuously denies the accusations. Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists the warrant against Putin is "void".

However, the warrant means that the Russian president risks arrest if he travels abroad despite warnings that this might be considered an act of war by Moscow.

