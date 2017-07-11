Viktor Orban: Hungary will stick by EU budget veto threat

Hungary will still reject any attempt to link the rule of law the European Union’s budget and its coronavirus recovery fund, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

The Hungarian and Polish governments have been at loggerheads with other EU governments for more than a month after they refused to sign off on a €1.8 trillion ($2.1 trillion) seven-year spending plan.

Both countries are under EU investigations for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations, so they risk losing tens of billions in funds.

Orban also downplayed speculation that a declaration attached to the regulations that the issues must be kept completely separate would be enough to satisfy Budapest.

