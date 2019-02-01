Venezuelan air force general rejects Maduro in video

A senior officer of the military's high command rejected the authority of Nicolas Maduro and endorsed his opposition rival in Venezuela, as the country gears up for rival rallies on Saturday

The uniformed man identifies himself as Air Force General Francisco Yanez, before rejecting Maduro's "dictatorial and irritating authority" in a video circulating on Twitter.

"I am recognizing Juan Guaido as the president in charge of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," he says.

"The time of democracy has arrived."

The general also said that "90 percent" of the armed forces were against Maduro. He called on the civilians to "take to the streets and peacefully defend our president Juan Guaido."

Read more: Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

'Let him leave'

The air force general also said that "friends of democracy" were telling him that the embattled Maduro had "two planes ready at all times."

"Let him leave!" he says in the video.

Venezuela's high command lists Francisco Yanez as the head of air force strategic planning on their website, complete with a photo resembling the man in the video.

The country's air force slammed Yanez as a "traitor" who "kneels before imperialist' pretensions" on their Twitter account.

Yanez is the second high-ranking military officer to openly endorse Guaido, a week after Venezuela's military attaché to the US, Jose Luis Silva, resigned from the post and called for new elections.

Rival rallies in Caracas

Military is a key pillar of support for the deeply unpopular Maduro. Previously, the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido acknowledged having "clandestine meetings" with leaders of the military and security forces, tempting them to switch sides with offers of amnesty.

Watch video 11:21 Now live 11:21 mins. Share Juan Guaido: ‘The dictatorship is trying to intimidate me’ Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CXrX Juan Guaido: ‘The dictatorship is trying to intimidate me’

The video of Yanez surfaced as both the supporters of Maduro and his detractors are set hold parallel demos in Caracas. On Saturday, Maduro's Socialist party celebrates the 20th anniversary of the late Hugo Chavez, Maduro's mentor and predecessor, taking office.

At the same time, Guaido supporters aim to ratchet up the pressure on the government as Maduro faces a deadline to announce a new election. Earlier this week, key European countries gave Maduro an ultimatum, threatening to recognize Guaido as president if the government fails to call for fresh elections by midnight on Sunday.

dj/ng (AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.