 Venezuelan military official breaks with Nicolas Maduro, backs opposition | News | DW | 26.01.2019

News

Venezuelan military official breaks with Nicolas Maduro, backs opposition

Jose Luis Silva, a key Venezuelan military official, has stepped down as defense attache in the US and thrown his weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido. The military could play a crucial role in the current crisis.

Venezuela's defense attache to the United States, Colonel Jose Luis Silva, broke with President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday and said he supported opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Guaido, the 35-year-old leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself interim president on Wednesday in the most direct challenge to Maduro's authoritarian presidency to date.

Watch video 00:30
Now live
00:30 mins.

Pompeo calls on UN to 'support Venezuela's democratic transition'

Speaking from his office in the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Silva called for free and fair elections to take place in Venezuela.

"As the Venezuelan defense attache in the United States, I do not recognize Mr. Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela," Silva told the Spanish-language, Miami-based newspaper El Nuevo Herald.

"My message to all armed forces members, to everyone who carries a gun, is to please let’s not attack the people. We are also part of the people, and we’ve had enough of supporting a government that has betrayed the most basic principles and sold itself to other countries," he added in the interview.

The announcement from Silva is significant as military leaders in Venezuela had previously voiced their loyalty to the Maduro government and described Guaido's self-appointment as a coup. The army's support is seen as playing a crucial role in the conflict between the Maduro government and the opposition movement under Gauido, which is calling for free elections.

Silva, like other Venezuelan diplomatic officials in the US, had been ordered to return to Venezuela after Maduro cuts diplomatic ties to the US following American recognition of Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

Read more: Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

He also said he had stepped down from his diplomatic position, EFE news agency reported.

More to come…

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Guaido announces large protests for next week

cmb/cmk (EFE, AFP, Reuters)

