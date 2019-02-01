 Venezuela: Juan Guaido accuses Maduro of threatening his family | News | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela: Juan Guaido accuses Maduro of threatening his family

The self-described interim president said police special forces went to his home in search of his wife, while his baby daughter was there. Venezuelan police said the allegations were "totally false."

Watch video 11:21
Now live
11:21 mins.

Juan Guaido: ‘The dictatorship is trying to intimidate me’

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, accused state security forces of intimidating his family on Thursday. 

The 35-year-old was at an event to unveil his economic proposals, when he interrupted his speech to announce that members of the FAES Special Forces were at his residence seeking his wife Fabiana Rosales.

Guaido's wife was with him at the event, but his baby daughter was at the home with her grandmother. "I hold you responsible for anything that might happen to my baby," the opposition leader said, speaking directly to President Nicolas Maduro.

"They were harassing my family, because we know this is their modus operandi," he said.

Read more: Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

The 35-year-old rushed home and met reporters an hour later with his daughter and wife in hand. "Today they managed to make me feel more united with Venezuelan families! We will stand firm," Guaido tweeted.

He wrote that despite the Government's intimidation, born out of a fear for the plan his team had unveiled, their event was successful.

The Venezuelan police, who oversee the FAES commandos, rejected Guaido's accusation. In a tweet, the police denied having gone to his home and said the allegations were "totally false."

Guaido reaches out to Russia and China

In an interview with Reuters news agency on Thursday, Guaido addressed the current divide between world powers over Venezuela.

The opposition leader said he had sent communications to both Russia and China, Maduro's top foreign creditors and political supporters. Guaido said he had made a good case for them to support his government.

Read more: What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

"What most suits Russia and China is the country's stability and a change of government," he said. "Maduro does not protect Venezuela, he doesn't protect anyone's investments, and he is not a good deal for those countries," the self-declared interim president added.

Watch video 02:19
Now live
02:19 mins.

Juan Guaido presents plan for Venezuela's economy

US offers aid

A US official said on Thursday that Washington would offer humanitarian aid to Guaido whenever he sought it. Nicolas Maduro has so far rejected the delivery of medicine, food and other basic goods from both the US and the UN.

Read more: Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

Guaido responded saying he planned to defy the government bans and bring the humanitarian assistance with the help of neighboring nations.

"In a few weeks they will have to choose if they let much needed aid into the country, or if they side with Nicolas Maduro," the 35-year-old said of the country's military, which controls all of Venezuela's ports.

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

European Parliament recognizes Venezuela's Juan Guaido

The European Parliament has urged EU member states to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as acting president. The EU has so far said it will take "further actions" if Venezuela does not hold fresh elections. (31.01.2019)  

German politicians demand elections in Venezuela

German politicians have repeated calls for new elections in Venezuela as the political crisis in the South American country deepens. The Left party has condemned the EU's "ultimatums." (30.01.2019)  

Venezuela explained: Who backs Maduro, who backs Guaido?

Nicolas Maduro? Juan Guaido? Neither? DW takes a look at the reasons why some countries are backing Venezuela's embattled president, others his upstart nemesis and some are somewhere in the middle. (25.01.2019)  

US's Bolton appears to threaten Venezuela with: '5,000 troops to Colombia'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has stirred speculation after observers noticed "5,000 troops to Colombia" scrawled on his notepad. Accidental or not, it sends a signal to Venezuela's leadership. (29.01.2019)  

US sanctions Venezuela state oil firm PDVSA

The state oil firm was responsible for the "country's tragic decline," said the US treasury secretary. Washington has backed the self-declared interim president of Venezuela, throwing the country deeper into crisis. (28.01.2019)  

Venezuela and the US: From friends to foes

Ties between Caracas and Washington are at their lowest point, with President Nicolas Maduro breaking off diplomatic relations with the US. But bilateral relations were not always this bad. Where did it all go wrong? (25.01.2019)  

What's at stake for Russia in Venezuela?

Russia could lose a lot if Nicolas Maduro is ousted in Venezuela. Moscow's massive loans to Caracas are only one piece of the puzzle — Venezuelan oil reserves could bring down the price of oil and upset Russia's economy. (26.01.2019)  

Venezuela's Juan Guaido: Who is the interim president?

Despite declaring himself the interim president, Juan Guaido is not a household name in Venezuela's opposition, but he has been at the forefront of one of the boldest moves against Nicolas Maduro. How did he get there? (24.01.2019)  

Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are vying for control of the country. DW takes you through the key events since Guaido declared himself acting president. (30.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Juan Guaido: ‘The dictatorship is trying to intimidate me’  

Juan Guaido presents plan for Venezuela's economy  

Related content

Venezuela Präsident Nicolas Maduro in Valencia

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaido vie for military control 28.01.2019

President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are competing for control of the military. Washington has warned that any violence or intimidation of American diplomats or Guaido would trigger a US response.

Venezuela Anti-Regierungs- Proteste in Caracas

Venezuela: Widespread protests demand Nicolas Maduro step down 31.01.2019

One week after Juan Guaido declared himself acting president his supporters have hit the streets again in protest. Guaido revealed he had held secret meetings with the military.

Venezuela Caracas Juan Guaido

Venezuela: Juan Guaido barred from leaving by Supreme Court 29.01.2019

Venezuela has opened an investigation against the self-proclaimed interim president, saying he violated "constitutional order." The probe came as President Nicolas Maduro rejected calls for snap presidential elections.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 