Venezuela releases German journalist Billy Six from jail

Billy Six has walked out of a Venezuelan prison, where he spent the past four months following accusations of spying. However, the German journalist must continue to report to authorities.
German journalist Billy Six has been freed from detention in Venezuela, an organization devoted to press freedom has said.
Six was jailed by Venezuelan intelligence authorities in November after being accused of espionage, rebellion and security violations.
The organization Public Space (Espacio Publico) tweeted that Six had been released after four months of unjust detention.
He will have to present himself every 15 days to authorities and has been prohibited from speaking out about his case, the organization added.
"We demand full freedom," the tweet ended.
Venezuela's press union SNTP also confirmed his release.
Upon leaving prison, Six got into a car alongside representatives from the German Embassy in Caracas, Spanish news agency EFE reported.
Six's parents celebrated their son's freedom, posting on Facebook," We are overjoyed!" while also criticizing German authorities for not doing more to help secure his release from prison.
Reporters under suspicion
Six is a freelance reporter for right-wing conservative publications and has reported from numerous conflict areas including Libya, Ukraine and Syria.
He was arrested while allegedly crossing into Venezuela from Colombia and then transferred to a military detention center.
Emmanuel Colombie, director of the Latin America branch of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), told DW in a December interview that Six had not yet seen a lawyer and that his case was being handled by a military tribunal.
Six had traveled to the region to report on the crisis in Venezuela.
Over the past two years Venezuela has been plagued by violent protests against acting President Nicolas Maduro's attempt to consolidate political power and the worsening economic situation. The conflict came to a head early in 2019, with opposition politician Juan Guaido naming himself interim president.
Many other journalists have traveled to Venezuela to report on the situation, with some being arrested on charges of visa violations.
cmb/cmk (EFE, dpa, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
With opposition chief Juan Guaido calling for street protests this week, DW spoke with his ally Maria Corina Machado, the founder of the liberal Vente Venezuela party, about the movement to oust President Nicolas Maduro. (07.03.2019)
The United States has accused Cuba of controlling Venezuela's political elite, its army and its intelligence services. Havana denies the claims and has called on Washington to provide evidence. (09.03.2019)
The Venezuelan government questioned Cody Weddle about a segment on dissatisfied military officers that aired last month. A Caracas-based NGO said 49 journalist detentions have taken place in the country this year. (07.03.2019)
Reporters Without Borders has still not been granted access to German reporter Billy Six — nor has his family. After five weeks' detention on unclear charges, the press freedom group says no news "is bad news in itself." (22.12.2018)
A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views." (13.12.2018)
Foreign reporters have been arrested in Venezuela on charges of visa violations. The government claims media are manufacturing crisis, but critics argue that officials are targeting journalists as a means of censorship. (04.02.2019)
The situation for media professionals in Venezuela has become increasingly dangerous. But according to journalist Gustavo Hernandez, social media and the country's hunger for information is keeping the news media alive. (30.08.2017)