 German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 22.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

Reporters Without Borders has still not been granted access to German reporter Billy Six — nor has his family. After five weeks' detention on unclear charges, the press freedom group says no news "is bad news in itself."

German journalist Billy Six (picture-alliance/dpa)

German reporter Billy Six was arrested without warrant by the Venezuelan secret service SEBIN on November 17, and the German Embassy was only able to contact him by telephone for the first time last week.

Over a month later, Emmanuel Colombie, director of Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) Latin America branch has now told DW that there was no news in the Six case, "and that is bad news in itself. I suppose negotiations are underway to free him, but RSF has not heard any details from the German Embassy in Caracas or the Foreign Office in Berlin." RSF representatives wanted to talk to Six at the "El Helicoide" secret service headquarters, but were unsuccessful.

Emmanuel Colombie of Reporters Without Borders (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arboleda)

RSF's Colombie: No news is bad news

Colombie confirmed that the German journalist had not yet seen a lawyer and that his case was in the hands of a military tribunal. Several Venezuelan professional associations had already complained about this shortly after his arrest. Colombie could not confirm the rumor that Six may be sentenced for espionage, rebellion and unauthorized access to a security zone.

However, Six — who writes as a freelance journalist for the right-wing youth magazine Junge Freiheit (Young Freedom) and the extremely conservative Deutschland-Magazin — is evidently accused of illegally staying in the country. He is also accused of having have had contacts with members of the dissolved Colombian guerrilla organization FARC. It is further alleged that while taking photos he approached Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro too closely during a public appearance. "Reporters Without Borders" has not yet had access to any files.

Read more: Journalists increasingly under threat worldwide

Discreet diplomacy

  • Der Pressefotograf Jasper Juinen sitzt in Eritrea vor einem Hubschrauber der Vereinten Nationen. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Juinen)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea

    Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

  • Kim Jong Un spricht zu vier Offizieren, die alles auf einem Block notieren. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap/KCNA)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Dictated by the dictator

    Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

  • Ein turkmenisches Ehepaar sitzt vor ihrem Fernseher im Wohnzimmer. (Foto: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan

    President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

  • Ein Pressefotograf steht auf einem Schuttberg. Ein vietnamesischer Soldat beobachtet ihn. (Foto: picture alliance/ZB/A. Burgi)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Culling the critics

    Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

  • Ein Kamerateam wird von chinesischen Polizisten bedroht. (Foto: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    China's non-freedom

    China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

  • In der syrischen Stadt Duron laufen Menschen über eine Straße. Sie ist ganz nebelig und die Häuser sind zerstört. (Foto: Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Under fire in Syria

    Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents.

    Author: Sabrina Pabst / db


According to Colombie, "As a civilian, Six should not appear before a military court. By doing this, Maduro is violating various national laws and international agreements." Colombie continued, "Six had started a hunger strike in the hope of getting transparent treatment from the judiciary." Ute and Edward Six, his parents, told DW that almost all his demands were "on the way to being fulfilled." He has not yet been allowed to speak directly with his family, but he has spoken with representatives of the German Embassy.

Germany's Federal Foreign Office confirmed to DW that Six would be advised by its representatives in Caracas. The discretion with which the situation has been handled by German diplomacy has been met with astonishment by Six's colleagues, including those in Venezuela. "Billy Six is a German colleague. His government doesn't say anything. What's going on?" twittered Venezuelan correspondent, Ibeyise Pacheco. 

Junge Freiheit spokesperson Bastian Behrens suspects there is deliberate discrimination behind Germany's response. "Public opinion in Germany has long been committed to the liberation of journalist Deniz Yücel from prison in Turkey. For Billy this has not been the case so far. I think this is due to the fact that Billy writes for a medium like ours." According to Behrens, news outlets such as Der Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung did not report on a news item published in Junge Freiheit that was aimed at drawing "liberal and left-wing German press" attention to the case until after "Reporters without Borders" had taken it up.

It is still unclear whether the case's quiet handling on the German side has to do with legal problems related to Six's visa status.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores at an independence day parade (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

In both 2017 and 2018, Six reported from this Venezuela's military parade for independence day — and is now reported to have gotten too close to President Maduro (c.)

Six 'is capable of anything'

Behrens can't rule this out: "Billy travelled to Venezuela on behalf of the Deutschland-Magazin, a magazine of the 'German Conservatives.' I called this news outlet's office and they told me that Billy had entered Venezuela legally." But the colleagues there also said "that foreigners have to leave Venezuela after a certain period of time and are only able to re-enter the country a few months later," Behrens adds, stressing that he did not know whether Six had adhered to such rules.

Read more: Populism and media mistrust go hand in hand

Peter Helmes, Deutschland-Magazin's chief correspondent, denies these statements. "Billy did not travel to Venezuela on our behalf. He told us that he was going, and we asked him to send us reports from there, and he did. He made this trip on his own initiative. You have to know Billy to understand that. He's very independent; he doesn't like to involve other people in his plans." And, Helmes concedes, "Billy may have been in Venezuela longer than allowed, but I'm being open when I say that I don't even know how he got there. I've known Billy Six for ten years. He's capable of anything."

According to Venezuelan NGO 'Espacio Publico,' Six arrived by land from the Colombian city of Cucuta. The organization pointed out that local authorities have provided no evidence that he did so illegally. Germans are officially required to have tourist visas only if they arrive by ship or by land in private cars. Nevertheless, DW's safety instructions for its reporters, for example, provide for a different procedure. In the current situation in Venezuela, they advise in principle to enter only with a visa, that for security reasons it is best to travel by air, and in any case to make it clear that they will be working as a journalist.

Read more: Germany's federal press conference would make Trump lose his mind

Journalist Billy Six after being released from capture in Syria (picture-alliance/dpa)

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, journalist Billy Six, and Russian Ambassador in Damascus Azmatullah Kulmohannadov (l to r.) after Six's Russian-brokered release in Syria, 2018

Previous detention in Syria

According to family members, the allegations against Six relate, among other things, to the fact that he photographed military parades on Venezuela's Independence Day, July 5, in 2017 and 2018 and a public event with the president's supporters.

His colleague Behrens explained that Six was previously in a similar situation in Syria in 2013, but was detained there for twelve weeks for illegal entry. "At that time, the Foreign Office's efforts worked out well because the Russians acted as mediators. Moreover, [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad had an interest in maintaining good relations with Germany. With Venezuela this seems to be more difficult."

Regardless of the nature of the accusations against him, Billy Six has a right to consular support from the German Embassy, which has not yet been sufficiently respected by Venezuela. According to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, Venezuela must allow him to be visited by embassy representatives. He is also entitled to a lawyer, who must be admitted to Venezuela. In no case, however, can the German representation have any influence on Venezuelan jurisdiction.

  • TV presenter Viktoria Marinova

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria

    The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October.

  • Jamal Kashoggi speaking at a Middle East Monitor event in London in September.

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

    The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

  • A protest in Slovakia with a banner #ALLFORJAN

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia

    An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017.

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

  • Photos of murdered Mexican journalists

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Mario Gomez, Mexico

    After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017 and 10 more have lost their lives this year. Mario Gomezk, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

  • Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan

    TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul in September. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

  • Protest against corruption

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil

    A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

  • Shujaat Bukhari

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir

    Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

  • Front page of the Capital newspaper in Maryland

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    The Capital, Maryland, USA

    Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

    Author: Jane Mcintosh


DW recommends

Meet DW's champions of free speech

DW Freedom works to promote greater freedom of speech and the media around the world by raising awareness of the detention and intimidation of journalists, activists and bloggers. Meet some of them. (14.12.2018)  

Journalist Deniz Yücel to sue Turkey over imprisonment

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel, who was jailed in Turkey for spreading "terrorist propaganda," has demanded compensation for his "unlawful detention." Despite his release, Yücel still faces a trial in Turkey. (30.08.2018)  

More journalists killed globally in 2018, report says

A report from Reporters Without Borders said journalist deaths rose by 8 percent this year. Hatred whipped up by "unscrupulous politicians" contributed to the increase, the organization said. (18.12.2018)  

Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views." (13.12.2018)  

Germany's Federal Press Conference: Where Donald Trump would lose his mind

Donald Trump revoked a pesky CNN reporter's White House press pass this week. That kind of punitive action against the media would be unthinkable in Germany, where journalists invite the politicians to press conferences. (09.11.2018)  

Populism and media mistrust go hand in hand, PEW study says

Populist thinkers tend to be suspicious of the media. That is one of the findings of a Pew Research Center study conducted in eight western European countries. The researchers' methodology raises questions. (14.05.2018)  

Venezuelans facing economic crisis cross border to secure cash lifelines

Remittances in the Colombian border city of Cucuta have doubled as Venezuelans line up to receive vital funds sent from family and friends abroad. Aitor Saez reports from Cucuta, Colombia. (06.02.2018)  

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

Many states routinely attack and intimidate journalists and bloggers to keep them in check. In its 2015 press freedom index, Reporters Without Borders ranks the performance of 180 countries. These states come in last. (30.04.2015)  

Journalism: A dangerous activity

In the first 10 months of 2018, 73 journalists and media workers have died — and not just in war zones. Threats to investigative reporters are increasing, with a number being arrested and jailed over the last year. (08.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela's neighbors try to put brakes on migration  

Venezuelans flee economic crisis  

Are cryptocurrencies the answer to Venezuela’s woes?  

Related content

Berlin: Billy Six nimmt an einer PK teil

Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage 12.12.2018

A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views."

Symbolbild Journalisten in Krisengebiet

More journalists killed globally in 2018, report says 18.12.2018

A report from Reporters Without Borders said journalist deaths rose by 8 percent this year. Hatred whipped up by "unscrupulous politicians" contributed to the increase, the organization said.

Vietnam Frankreich Pham Minh Hoang Blogger Mathematikprofessor

Facebook accused of silencing critical Vietnamese bloggers 15.12.2018

Facebook is being used to silence bloggers critical of Vietnam's government, according to Reporters Without Borders. The campaigners said there were 26 imprisoned media workers in the Southeast Asian nation.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 