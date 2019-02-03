 Venezuela′s foreign journalists hamstrung by visa problems | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 04.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Venezuela's foreign journalists hamstrung by visa problems

Several foreign reporters have been arrested in Venezuela due to visa violations. The government insists the media are manufacturing a crisis, but critics argue its targeting journalists as a means of censorship.

Juan Guaido in Caracas, Venezuela (Reuters/C. Barria)

Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, was visibly angry. "It is outrageous and irresponsible that the [foreign] media send journalists without fulfilling the minimum conditions required by Venezuelan law, then construct a media scandal out of it," he said.

"This is another aspect of the media campaign against our country," he tweeted on January 31.

Read more: EU foreign policy has failed Venezuela in a crucial time

What had happened? The world is currently focused on the ongoing power struggle in Venezuela between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Journalists from across the globe are traveling to the country to report on the crisis. In the past few days, the Venezuelan authorities have arrested several foreign journalists who didn't have the required press visas; they only had ordinary ones, which can be obtained much faster and with less bureaucracy.

Incalculable risk

On January 30, three journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE were arrested by the Venezuelan secret service, SEBIN. An employee at the EFE office in Caracas who didn't want to be named confirmed to DW that his three colleagues had entered the country without journalist visas. The journalists were ultimately released. Two French journalists from the television station TF1, meanwhile, were arrested on January 29 and released two days later.

Jorge Arreaza Montserrat (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Foreign Minister Arreaza says there is a 'media campaign' against Venezuela

Other journalists have not been so lucky and have spent considerably longer in custody. The German journalist Billy Six was arrested last November. He also entered Venezuela without a journalist visa. The Venezuelan authorities have accused Six of espionage, rebellion and violating security zones. Officials from the German embassy in Caracas were unable to visit him in prison before January 9.

Read more: Venezuela's political crisis

The Venezuelan authorities are insisting on respect for law and order. However, other countries in the past have abused the special visa requirement for journalists in order to prevent unfavorable reporting.

Bureaucratic difficulties

DW's editor-in-chief, Ines Pohl, commented: "In confusing conflicts like the current one in Venezuela, it's especially important for independent journalists to be able to report from the field — both for the people in the country itself, and also for an international audience. Anyone who prevents colleagues from doing their job must have something to hide."

Read more: Maduro's oil leverage drips away

When asked about information on obtaining a journalist visa in Venezuela, an employee at the country's embassy in Berlin responded: "This can only be done via the website of the Ministry of Communications. But I'm afraid the website has been inaccessible for several days now."

Photographer captures a protest in Caracas (Reuters/C. Garcia Rawlins)

Journalists from around the world have come to Venezuela to report

Even if it could be accessed, a proper accreditation would likely take 30 days — far too long to be able to on the ground about current developments in the country. And so, as is often the case when working in crisis zones, foreign journalists are faced with a dilemma. On the one hand, they must respect entry visa regulations, which are often arbitrarily designed to hinder journalistic work. On the other hand, they want to report on what is happening as quickly as possible, get the latest information and be in a position to corroborate it.

An instrument of control

Reporters Without Borders has criticized an alarming increase in censorship in Venezuela in the wake of the current government crisis. According to a survey by the Institute for Press and Society in Venezuela (IPYS), there were 45 attacks on journalists in the country between January 1 and 28 of this year. These incidents include arbitrary arrests, confiscation of equipment, and police and military violence.

Read more: Turkey and Venezuela: The rise of a new alliance?

"In certain countries, the journalist visa is often misused as an instrument of control," Christian Mihr, the managing director of Reporters Without Borders Germany, told DW. "In the interests of press freedom, it would be welcomed if the Venezuelan foreign minister were to get upset about this."

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Hunger, a growing problem

    The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Venezuelans in Colombia gathering medical supplies to send to their home country

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care in crisis

    The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    Power grab

    By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin

    Venezuela on the brink

    The West sanctions

    In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

  • Maduro shows a map of municipal elections

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuelan protester holds a banknote

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default

    In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

  • A voter casts his ballot in Venezuela's controversial presidential election

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins ...

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

  • Juan Guaido in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    ... Guaido assumes power

    But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.


DW recommends

EU nations get behind Venezuela's Juan Guaido as acting president

The EU is increasing the pressure on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to call early elections, after a raft of member states recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. (04.02.2019)  

German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

Reporters Without Borders has still not been granted access to German reporter Billy Six — nor has his family. After five weeks' detention on unclear charges, the press freedom group says no news "is bad news in itself." (22.12.2018)  

Opinion: EU foreign policy has failed Venezuela in a crucial time

EU foreign ministers had almost found a common position on Venezuela, but they just barely missed the opportunity to support the opposition leader. It is an infuriatingly avoidable failure, writes Barbara Wesel. (02.02.2019)  

Maduro's oil leverage drips away

Venezuela's socialist rulers have lived well off the nation's oil industry for many years. But planned US sanctions could call time on Nicolas Maduro's rule and stop the flow of foreign currency. (01.02.2019)  

Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are vying for control of the country. DW takes you through the key events since Guaido declared himself acting president. (30.01.2019)  

Turkey and Venezuela: The rise of a new alliance?

As Venezuela's political crisis deepens, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown his support behind President Nicolas Maduro. In recent years, the two leaders have found their interests increasingly intertwined. (30.01.2019)  

Venezuela on the brink

Venezuela is facing collapse amid multiple crises. DW takes a look at what has brought the oil-rich nation to its knees. (22.05.2018)  

Related content

USA Facebook-Zentrale in Menlo Park, Kalifornien | war room 2018

EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech 04.02.2019

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have streamlined their ability to respond and remove hate speech content on their platforms, according to EU officials. But some see the crackdown as an attempt at online censorship.

China Ethnie der Uiguren

Conditions worsen for foreign journalists in China: survey 29.01.2019

Foreign journalists working in China experienced surveillance, government interference and being followed. Conditions were particularly bad in Xinjiang, where "re-education" camps for Muslim minorities have been set up.

Kombibild Venezuela Maduro und Guaido

Venezuela's political crisis: How did we get here? 30.01.2019

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido are vying for control of the country. DW takes you through the key events since Guaido declared himself acting president.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 