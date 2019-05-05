Venezuela: Guaido seeks talks with US military

Self-declared President Juan Guaido is to step up pressure on the US military to help solve the country's political crisis. The opposition leader has spent months trying to oust Nicolas Maduro from the crisis-hit nation.
Venezuela's self-declared president Juan Guaido said on Saturday that he had instructed his political envoy in Washington to open relations with the US military with immediate effect.
The opposition leader asked his ambassador Carlos Vecchio to meet with Pentagon officials over possible coordination to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office, whose 2018 re-election he has described as illegitimate.
"We have instructed our ambassador to meet immediately ... with the [US] Southern Command and its admiral to establish a direct relationship," he told a rally in Caracas in support of the opposition-led Congress.
"We have said from the beginning that we will use all the resources at our disposal to build pressure."
Read more: Nicolas Maduro tells military to 'be ready' for potential US military action
The Southern Command is part of the US military responsible for operations and security in Central and South America, along with the Caribbean.
The Trump administration has repeatedly said that "all options are on the table" to end the country's yearslong political crisis. Washington, along with the European Union and most of Venezuela's neighbors, have backed Guaido to take control of the oil-rich nation.
However, Brussels and most Latin American countries have expressed opposition to potential military intervention.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said last week the International Contact Group is prepared to begin a "mission at the political level" in Caracas.
Read more: Guaido: 'The armed forces no longer back Nicolas Maduro'
Guaido has faced several other setbacks in recent weeks to his attempts to take power after an attempted military uprising on April 30 was put down.
This week, his deputy Edgar Zambrano was arrested by Maduro's intelligence service and is being held for "the flagrant commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy and civil rebellion," the Supreme Court said.
Three other lawmakers have sought refuge in various diplomatic installations in Caracas, and one fled to neighboring Colombia.
Read more: Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support
Guaido told an Italian newspaper this week that he would "probably" accept a US military intervention if the United States proposed it.
The Southern Command said in a tweet on Thursday that it was prepared to discuss "how we can support the future role" of Venezuelan armed forces leaders who "restore constitutional order," when invited by Guaido.
mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Venezuelan counterpart for talks in Moscow. Russia has doubled down on its support for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who the US says should stand down. (05.05.2019)
The self-declared president has urged Venezuelans to protest against a growing government crackdown on opposition figures. The EU has warned the Maduro regime against "silencing" the opposition-held National Assembly. (10.05.2019)
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts. (30.04.2019)
The vice president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Edgar Zambrano, has been detained and towed to prison in his car. He was apprehended for alleged support of an uprising arranged by opposition leader Juan Guaido. (09.05.2019)
Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, says the army now backs a change of government. Guaido told DW that the military is no longer on the side of acting President Nicolas Maduro. (01.05.2019)
Venezuela's president told the army to 'be ready to defend the homeland' and that he sought their 'active loyalty.' Meanwhile, self-declared president Juan Guaido urged supporters to demonstrate at military barracks. (05.05.2019)