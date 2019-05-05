Venezuela: Guaido seeks talks with US military

Venezuela's self-declared president Juan Guaido said on Saturday that he had instructed his political envoy in Washington to open relations with the US military with immediate effect.

The opposition leader asked his ambassador Carlos Vecchio to meet with Pentagon officials over possible coordination to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office, whose 2018 re-election he has described as illegitimate.

"We have instructed our ambassador to meet immediately ... with the [US] Southern Command and its admiral to establish a direct relationship," he told a rally in Caracas in support of the opposition-led Congress.

"We have said from the beginning that we will use all the resources at our disposal to build pressure."

Read more: Nicolas Maduro tells military to 'be ready' for potential US military action

Watch video 09:31 Share Majority of Venezuela's security forces support Guaido, advisor says Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3HqU5 Majority of Venezuela's security forces support Guaido, advisor says

The Southern Command is part of the US military responsible for operations and security in Central and South America, along with the Caribbean.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said that "all options are on the table" to end the country's yearslong political crisis. Washington, along with the European Union and most of Venezuela's neighbors, have backed Guaido to take control of the oil-rich nation.

However, Brussels and most Latin American countries have expressed opposition to potential military intervention.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said last week the International Contact Group is prepared to begin a "mission at the political level" in Caracas.

Read more: Guaido: 'The armed forces no longer back Nicolas Maduro'

Guaido has faced several other setbacks in recent weeks to his attempts to take power after an attempted military uprising on April 30 was put down.

This week, his deputy Edgar Zambrano was arrested by Maduro's intelligence service and is being held for "the flagrant commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy and civil rebellion," the Supreme Court said.

Three other lawmakers have sought refuge in various diplomatic installations in Caracas, and one fled to neighboring Colombia.

Read more: Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Watch video 01:57 Share Venezuela widens crackdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3IJEp Venezuela: deputies seek refuge in foreign embassies

Guaido told an Italian newspaper this week that he would "probably" accept a US military intervention if the United States proposed it.

The Southern Command said in a tweet on Thursday that it was prepared to discuss "how we can support the future role" of Venezuelan armed forces leaders who "restore constitutional order," when invited by Guaido.

mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

