 Venezuela′s top court opens probe into opposition lawmakers | News | DW | 07.05.2019

News

Venezuela's top court opens probe into opposition lawmakers

The Maduro-allied court is investigating opposition politicians on suspicion of treason. The National Assembly has argued that the move violates the legislators' parliamentary immunity.

Venezuela's Supreme Court

Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is closely allied with President Nicolas Maduro, said on Tuesday that it was launching a preliminary investigation into seven top opposition politicians. They are accused of treason, rebellion, and conspiracy in connection with the failed uprising of self-proclaimed interim President Joan Guaido.

Amongst those targeted in the probe are prominent lawmakers Henry Ramos Allip and Luis German Florido.

The case now goes to the attorney general and the Constituent Assembly, a parallel legislature set up by Maduro and his allies to cement his grip on power. The National Assembly, the longstanding legislature controlled by the opposition, has argued that the move violates the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers.

The Constituent Assembly has said it will strip the immunity of any lawmakers who backed the April 30 coup attempt.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said separately that 18 arrest warrants have been issued for "civilians and military plotters" tied to the uprising.

Earlier on Tuesday, Guaido met with diplomats from  some of the more than 50 countries who support his cause to oust Maduro. Russia, China, and Cuba remain staunch defenders  of Maduro, who has yet to act directly against in rival, perhaps fearing intervention from the United States.

es/jm (AP, AFP, dpa)

