Venezuela: European Union nations set to recognize opposition leader Guaido as Maduro deadline runs out

The deadline set by seven EU nations for Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to call new elections is set to run out Sunday. Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium have said they will recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as president if Maduro fails to announce a second vote before the eight-day ultimatum expires.

France's European affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, told LCI television on Sunday that "if by tonight [President] Maduro does not commit to organizing presidential elections, then France will consider Juan Guaido as legitimate to organize them in his place and we will consider him as the interim president until legitimate elections in Venezuela [take place]."

Maduro has dismissed calls from the EU nations as an "impertinence," telling demonstrators at a rally on Saturday that "I am the true president of Venezuela."

The European Parliament recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim leader on Thursday.

EU foreign ministers remain cautious about setting precedents for other opposition figures across the world, deciding each state within the 28-nation bloc would adopt its own stance on whether to recognize Guaido, or not.

Mass rival rallies

On Saturday, rival mass rallies took place in Caracas with Maduro suggesting instead he would call an early parliamentary election, while Guaido presaged humanitarian imports from Colombia and Brazil for sanctions-hit Venezuelans for which US National Security Adviser John Bolton has proffered transport.

Maduro has previously refused to let in aid, claiming it would precede a US-led military intervention.

In a possible sign of weakening support for Maduro, the Reuters news agency reported that riot police had let demonstrators pass and assemble in at least three cities during Saturday's rallies.

General defects

Maduro, who has largely retained the loyalty of Venezuela's military, lost a member of the air force's high command when General Francisco Yanez defected last week.

In a video message expressing allegiance to Guiado, Yanez asserted that "90 percent of the armed forces" were not with Maduro, who he termed "the dictator," adding that "the transition to democracy is imminent."

Last month, a group of 27 soldiers rose up against Maduro in Caracas. That unrest, which was quickly suppressed, coincided with a week of protests in which 40 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Which sort of election?

Maduro, when proposing "early elections" Saturday, spoke of parliamentary — and not presidential elections — within the National Assembly in which Guaido is speaker.

Detractors accuse Maduro of destroying Venezuela's once buoyant energy-sector-driven economy and of running roughshod over democratic institutions.

Guaido, who last month declared himself interim president and called for a new presidential ballot, has little control over state institutions and day-to-day governance.

