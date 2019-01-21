Venezuela captures troops rebelling in Caracas

Venezuela's military put down an uprising by a group of soldiers in Caracas on Monday, after surrounding a command post claimed by the mutineers and arresting 25 soldiers. Another two were arrested at a different location, officials said.

"They were neutralized, surrendered and captured in record time," Diosdado Cabello, a close aide of President Nicolas Maduro, said of the rebelling troops.

"They are already confessing details and the first thing they said is that they were offered villas and castles but were left alone, they were tricked," he added, without providing details.

Previously, the mutineers used social media to decry their army leaders and the Maduro regime. A man who identified himself as Sergeant Alexander Bandres Figueroa urged the people to back them up by gathering in the streets.

"You wanted us to light the fuse, so we did. We need your support," he said in a video, with several armed men and a National Guard truck visible behind him.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's Constituent Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent Constituent Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair. Author: Kathleen Schuster



Rebels raid outpost for weapons

According to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, the men had captured several prisoners, including a police captain, and had raided an outpost for "weapons of war." They then proceeded to a different outpost, where they were captured.

Padrino said the stolen weapons were retrieved and that the rebels would face "the full force of the law."

The mutineers' call to action prompted a gathering in front of the command post, with police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters.

'We are not asking you to shoot'

Maduro has managed to maintain the loyalty of Venezuela's army chiefs, despite the economic meltdown and political chaos in the country.

The uprising comes as government critics prepare for another push against the Maduro administration. The opposition-dominated parliament recently declared Maduro a "usurper" and called for a day of protests on Wednesday.

Ahead of the news of the rebellion, parliament chief Juan Guaido urged the military leaders to break ranks with Maduro.

"We are not asking you to mount a coup. We are not asking you to shoot," Guaido said in an online video. "On the contrary, we are asking you not to shoot at us, but rather to defend together with us the right of our people to be heard."

The parliament also offered amnesty to the members of the military and state officials if they abandoned Maduro.

dj/se (AP, AFP)