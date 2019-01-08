 Venezuelan National Assembly leader Juan Guaido arrested near rally | News | DW | 13.01.2019

News

National Assembly chief Juan Guaido was held by intelligence agents on the way to a political rally, before being released. The opposition leader has declared President Nicolas Maduro's second term to be illegitimate.

Juan Guaido (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Camacho)

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress was pulled from his car and briefly detained on Sunday after he stepped up a campaign to oust the country's unpopular president Nicolas Maduro.

"Sebin detains Juan Guaido," Guaido's wife tweeted, referring to the state intelligence services. The arrest was confirmed by other lawmakers who were waiting for him at the meeting in the town of Caraballeda.

She later posted another message vowing that "the dictatorship will never subdue his [Guaido's] fighting spirit."

Watch video 02:37
Now live
02:37 mins.

Maduro begins second term as president of Venezuela

A video circulating on social media showed an SUV being intercepted on a highway in which Guaido was purportedly traveling.

Read more: Opinion: Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro has lost all legitimacy

Later, a member of his party speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety said he was subsequently released.

Maduro stays put, for now

Guaido has been leading an increasingly tense standoff with Maduro seeking to oust the socialist from power. Maduro was sworn in for a second six-year term on Thursday, after winning a May 2018 election widely boycotted by the opposition and condemned as rigged by governments around the world.

Nicolas Maduro (picture-alliance/Photoshot/A. Romero)

Maduro insists it was fair and that opposition leaders did not take part because they knew they would lose. The president has accused Washington of encouraging a coup d'etat against him.

At a rally Friday, Guaido said he is prepared to take over as interim president, but only if the army supports the move.

Read more: Former Venezuelan Supreme Court judge flees to US, denounces Nicolas Maduro

Guaido, a lawmaker from the hardline Popular Will opposition party, was elected to head the National Assembly on January 5.

However, the assembly has been stripped of powers by the Supreme Court and a pro-Maduro legislature known as the Constituent Assembly helps prop up his government.

The US State Department, on Saturday, called for an "orderly transition" to a new government, in its most specific call yet for a change of leadership in the crisis-torn country. Maduro has presided over a virtual economic collapse in what was once Latin America's wealthiest nation.

The US, the European Union, Canada, and 12 Latin American countries have said they do not recognize Maduro's re-election.

Watch video 04:00
Now live
04:00 mins.

Venezuelan migrants in Colombia take desperate measures

mm/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

WWW links

Audios and videos on the topic

