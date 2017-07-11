US vows to hold Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine — live updates

Ukrainian Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk calls for swift delivery of heavy weapons during Berlin visit

German Bundestag to decide on €100 billion armaments package for Bundeswehr

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya says Russia "will be held accountable" for atrocities in Ukraine

Heavy weapons need to be sent 'quickly' — Ukrainian Parliament speaker

Ukrainian Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk called for a quick delivery of weapon systems from Germany, the Funke-Mediengruppe reported.

"Now it's also about the decisions being implemented quickly," Stefanchuk said, referring to Germany's announcement that it would send heavy weapons to Ukraine.

While visiting Berlin, Stefanchuk announced that he would invite German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kyiv to "give a speech to the Ukrainian parliament."

"It is very important for us that the ice is broken and that Ukraine has the opportunity to get the newest and most modern weapons from Germany," Stefanchuk said.

He also urged Berlin to send more weapons than already announced, saying that Kyiv requires "heavy weapons such as self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, air defense systems and anti-ship guns."

Stefanchuk said that if Ukraine loses the war, Russian troops will be in the Baltic states and Poland within a month.

Commenting on the possibility of a cease-fire with Moscow, Stefanchuk said that "there are red lines for us. We will not give up any of our territories — neither Donbas nor Crimea."

German Bundestag to decide on €100 billion armaments package

Germany's Bundestag is set to decide on a €100 billion ($108 billion) package to modernize and strengthen the country's military.

The special fund must be approved by both the Bundestag and Bundesrat legislative bodies to come into existence. As it represents an amendment to the constitution, to pass it needs a two-thirds majority in both legislative bodies.

The amendment is expected to succeed as it is supported by Germany's governing coalition as well as the largest opposition group, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc. Some dissenting Social Democrat (SPD) and Green MPs from within the ruling coalition could vote against the measure.

Russia 'will be held accountable' — Washington

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya spoke at a UN Security Council meeting and underscored Washington's commitment to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

"We've received credible reports of Russian forces torturing and committing execution style killings of people with their hands bound behind their back," Zeya said. "We've received reports of women and girls being raped, some publicly, and children taken away into Russia and put up for adoption."

"And we know that Russian forces continue to deny safe passage to civilians fleeing violence, and to humanitarian organizations trying to reach those in need," she added.

Zeya said that the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine. She said that US President Joe Biden's administration has a message for Russia's leadership: "The world is watching you, and you will be held accountable."

Summary of Thursday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Sloviansk mayor Vadym Liakh urged residents to evacuate as Russian bombing intensified, adding that Russian bombardment had damaged electricity lines and cut the water supply in the city.

The US added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes.

Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will meet in Istanbul for talks on the establishment of a "corridor'' to allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said that an estimated 800 people were holed up in bomb shelters at a chemical factory under attack in Sievierodonetsk.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the West must prepare for a long-term war in Ukraine.

The US Department of Treasury announced a new round of sanctions targeting 17 Russian individuals linked to President Vladimir Putin.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "Russian company representatives" are not allowed on the legislature's premises.

Diplomats of the 27 European Union member states formally approved the sixth round of sanctions against Moscow, which include a partial ban on Russian oil imports and removal of Russia's top lender Sberbank from the international platform SWIFT.

