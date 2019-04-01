 US urges Venezuela′s Maduro to ′open these bridges′ | News | DW | 15.04.2019

News

US urges Venezuela's Maduro to 'open these bridges'

Donald Trump's Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to allow aid to enter the country. Pompeo urged Maduro to step down and sent a stern warning to Cuba and Russia.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (Getty Images/P. Cozzaglio)

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "change your ways" after visiting a migrant center in Cucuta, a Colombian border town.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.

Watch video 03:08

Venezuelans start new lives in Colombia

dv/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

