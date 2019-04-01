US urges Venezuela's Maduro to 'open these bridges'

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "change your ways" after visiting a migrant center in Cucuta, a Colombian border town.

Some 3.4 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and a political crisis in their homeland.

Watch video 03:08 Share Venezuelans start new lives in Colombia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Fmtf Venezuelans start new lives in Colombia

dv/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.