News

DW calls on Venezuela to restart broadcasts

Venezuelan authorities have taken the Spanish channel of Germany's international broadcaster off air. DW Director General Peter Limbourg has called on them to reinstate it — but also gave tips to viewers on access.

Deutsche Welle logo (DW/M.Smajic )

Deutsche Welle's Director General Peter Limbourg has called on the Venezuelan broadcasting authority Conatel to return the transmit signal of DW's Spanish channel to its cable network.

The removal of the channel was confirmed by DW's Benjamin Alvarez.

 

Limbourg urged Conatel "to broadcast the DW transmit signal again" after the removal.

At the same time, the director general advised viewers that DW content on Venezuela could also be accessed via social media and DW's YouTube channel.

"We will, of course, continue to do everything we can to inform our viewers and users in Venezuela," he said.

DW content on Venezuela can be accessed here. 

Juan Guaido speaking with DW in Caracas (DW)

Juan Guaido gave an interview to DW before declaring himself interim president

Special Venezuelan focus

Germany's international broadcaster has reacted to the escalation of the crisis in Venezuela with a special daily TV show on its Spanish channel. The show features up-to-date reporting, views from DW correspondents in the capital, interviews and discussions involving experts in Berlin, Washington, Brussels, Moscow and Bogota.

The first show featured an interview with Venezuelan parliamentary speaker Juan Guaido, who has since declared himself interim president of the country.

A link to the special show, "Noticias Extra Venezuela," can also be found on the multimedia page of DW's Spanish department.  

Venezuela has been rocked by protests against acting President Nicolas Maduro and counterprotests by his supporters amid a long economic crisis that has caused major shortages of essential supplies, including medicines. More than 3.4 million people have left the country.

Watch video 03:08

Venezuelans start new lives in Colombia

 

Twitter link for DW content on Venezuela

Noticias Extra Venezuela  

