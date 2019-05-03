US to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods up to 25%

US President Donald Trump increased pressure on China on Sunday when he announced that US tariffs on certain Chinese products would rise from 10% to 25% on Friday.

More Chinese goods are to face additional tariffs, he said.

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%," he added.

