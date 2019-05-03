US to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods up to 25%

US President Donald Trump said the tariff hike was needed because trade negotiations with China were moving "too slowly." The tariff increases on $200 billion of Chinese goods are set to start by the end of the week.
US President Donald Trump increased pressure on China on Sunday when he announced that US tariffs on certain Chinese products would rise from 10% to 25% on Friday.
More Chinese goods are to face additional tariffs, he said.
"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
"The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%," he added.
