 US economy posts strong first-quarter gains | News | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US economy posts strong first-quarter gains

GDP rose by an annual 3.2% between January and March, beating expectations and adding a full point compared with 2018 fourth-quarter gains. Still, analysts say the surge likely won't last.

Port of Seattle (Reuters/L. Wasson)

The US economy posted strong first-quarter growth between January and March, with the gross domestic product (GDP) jumping by 3.2% compared with the first quarter of 2018. The numbers are the strongest posted for a first quarter since 2015.

The numbers will be welcome news to US President Donald Trump, providing further ammunition in his 2020 reelection campaign. Economists had expected far slower growth due to an ongoing trade war with China, lagging global growth, and, not least, because of the five-week government shutdown over border wall funding in December and January.

Those factors had varying effects on the first-quarter numbers, with reduced imports driving them higher and the shutdown acting as a brake.

Mixed signals despite White House optimism

Although growth is expected to slow in the second quarter, the White House has continued to trumpet optimism, sticking to its claims that the Trump administration's tax cuts will turbocharge growth.

Read more: Trump's tax cuts have little impact on hiring in the US

The main drivers of first-quarter growth were a temporarily shrinking of the trade deficit — which added a full percentage point to GDP — increased state and local spending, corporate inventory building, and an uptick in home sales.

Watch video 02:02

Markets up on hope of tariff resolution

Sluggish consumer spending

Not everything in the Commerce Department's initial estimate, however, looks rosy. Consumer spending on durable goods such as light trucks and electronics, for instance, registered a 5.3% drop — the biggest in almost a decade.

Overall first-quarter consumer spending, which makes up a full 70% of US economic activity, grew at a paltry 1.2% rate.

Corporate investments, contrary to claims by the Trump administration that its tax cuts would fuel them, were also down, with fewer companies buying items like heavy equipment due to uncertainties over the outcome of the US trade war with China.

The US government shutdown also shaved roughly 0.3% off GPD in the first quarter, largely due to the government's inability to fulfill obligations such as granting drilling permits for oil companies or to conduct food inspections. 

Read more: Opinion: Trump's shutdown takes anti-government sentiment to new extremes

Although federal spending remained stable, state and local governments increased infrastructure spending by 3.9%, the largest such outlay in three years.

Imports fell by the largest rate in a decade, with fewer citizens buying foreign cars or going on vacations abroad.

Watch video 01:41

German carmakers woo Trump with investment promises

Economists less bullish

Though stock markets and the White House enthusiastically greeted the Federal Reserve's January announcement that it would not increase interest rates, claiming it would unshackle the economy, economists are less bullish than Trump in terms of their annual forecasts.

Whereas the Trump administration is projecting growth of at least 3%, economists are suggesting something closer to 2.4%.

Nevertheless, the US economy looks likely to improve on the 2.2% annual growth rate it has averaged for the past 10 years.

js/ng (AP, AFP) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, cuts economic growth forecast

After a series of rises, the US central bank's policy meeting decided to hold interest rates in their current range. It also predicted a gloomier outlook for growth than that coming from Trump's White House. (21.03.2019)  

Trade wars and real wars: another perspective on the world economy

Going by growth forecasts, this is a pretty good time for the world economy. Yet a new report warns of big risks, some of which are already coming to bear through US trade policy and stock market jitters. (02.03.2018)  

Trump's trade move could deal a political blow to India's Modi

The US has decided to end its preferential trade treatment for India. New Delhi has played down the economic impact of the move, but it could cost Narendra Modi politically as he seeks a second term. (05.03.2019)  

Despite Trump boom, the US president is 'harming global economy'

Almost three-quarters of global business analysts think US President Donald Trump is negatively affecting the world economy. Their gloomy conclusion comes despite record stock market highs, billed as the Trump boom. (07.11.2017)  

Meet the New York Stock Exchange's only female trader

Lauren Simmons is not only the youngest, but also the only full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange. DW's Anne Schwedt meets the 23-year-old who's thriving in a male-dominated world. (24.07.2018)  

Opinion: Trump's shutdown takes anti-government sentiment to new extremes

The continuing government shutdown is a dangerous disgrace that is perplexing to observe, particularly for people outside the US. But as in many other instances, Donald Trump is only exacerbating a festering problem. (24.01.2019)  

Trump takes credit as US economy grows at fastest pace since 2014

The American economy expanded by 4.1 percent in the second quarter, as consumers continued their spending spree and exporters rushed to beat retaliatory tariffs. President Donald Trump hailed the "great GDP numbers." (27.07.2018)  

Trump's tax cuts have little impact on hiring in the US

Business economists from the United States have painted a bright picture for the coming months, but the latest survey of their professional association NABE downplayed the Trump administration's tax and trade policies. (23.04.2018)  

US-China economic dispute is 'not about trade'

DW spoke with economist Yukon Huang about common misconceptions over the US-China economic rivalry, and how both sides are only trying to save face while not addressing core problems that will take many years to solve. (11.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German carmakers woo Trump with investment promises  

Markets up on hope of tariff resolution  

Related content

USA Amazon Flex in LA

Trump takes credit as US economy grows at fastest pace since 2014 27.07.2018

The American economy expanded by 4.1 percent in the second quarter, as consumers continued their spending spree and exporters rushed to beat retaliatory tariffs. President Donald Trump hailed the "great GDP numbers."

Symbolbild - USA - Industrie

Democrats take wind out of Trump's economic sails 07.11.2018

Trump has warned that if Democrats won power in the midterm elections, the US economy would see higher taxes, endangering jobs as a result. But cohabitation means legislative stagnation is more likely.

USA Ansprache zur Lage der Union in Washington

Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union: What you need to know 06.02.2019

In his second State of the Union address, US President Donald Trump called for unity amid deep political divisions. DW takes a look at what he said about the US' major domestic and international challenges.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  