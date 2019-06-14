 US threatens Turkey with sanctions over S-400 deal | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US threatens Turkey with sanctions over S-400 deal

The US has urged Turkey to drop a Russian military hardware deal, saying it undermines their relationship. Turkey's president has refused to back down, saying he doubts NATO allies would impose sanctions on each other.

Soldiers stand in front of an S-400 aerial missile defense system

Turkey will be sanctioned if it goes forward with the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system, acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday following a NATO defense ministerial.

"Turkey has been a longstanding and trusted partner and ally for many, many years," Esper said. "The pursuit of the S-400 undermines that."

For months, US officials have urged Turkey to scrap its deal to acquire the Russian-made aerial missile defense system and buy the American-made Patriot system. Esper said Turkey would be dropped from the F-35 fighter jet program if it went ahead with the deal.

Turkey has refused to bow down to US pressure, saying the deal for the S-400s has been completed. Deliveries are expected in July.

Read more: Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

'Imposing sanctions on each other'

Before leaving to Japan for a G20 summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan warned Washington against imposing sanctions on a fellow NATO ally.

"If NATO allies are now imposing sanctions on each other, I don't know anything about that," Erdogan said. "These are not impressions I got from the talks I have had with Mr. Trump until now." 

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. The acquisition of Russian-made military hardware is likely to be a contentious subject for the two.

Read more: Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms

Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile systems deployed at Hemeimeem air base in Syria

Russia has deployed the S-400 system in Syria, with observers describing it as one of the most successful missile defense systems on the planet

Controversial moves

Over the past year, Turkey has sought to boost ties with Russia, including in the area of defense.

In May, Erdogan announced that Turkey and Russia would develop Moscow's next generation missile defense system, the S-500.

The US has halted deliveries of F-35-related equipment over Turkey's refusal to drop the S-400 deal. The White House has given Turkey until July 31 to withdraw from the deal.

Read more: Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Terminator robot from the famous film

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    AI: 'Third revolution in warfare'

    Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently without any human input. No "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. The experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

  • Painted scene of British soldiers fighting France during the Napoleonic Wars

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Gunpowder

    The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

  • Scene from the siege of Mainz following the French Revolution in 1793

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Artillery

    The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

  • British soldiers with a machine gun in the trenches during WWI

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Machine guns

    Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

  • WWI - Biplans fly in formation

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Warplanes

    Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

  • German tanks and military transport during the German invasion of Poland during WWII

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Mechanization

    Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

  • V-2 rocket launch

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Missiles

    Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

  • US jets fly over Korea in 2017

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Jet engine

    Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

  • French atom bomb test near Mururoa

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Nuclear weapons

    The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

  • German soldier works with a radar screen

    Technologies that revolutionized warfare

    Digitization

    Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


ls/se (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

NATO chief urges action if Russia drops INF treaty

NATO's leader has warned that Europe's security could be compromised by Russia's decision to exit a Cold War-era treaty. Russia has accused the US and its allies of stoking tensions, saying it is "ready for all options." (27.06.2019)  

NATO looks to outer space as modern warfare evolves

Since its founding 70 years ago, NATO has primarily focused on the threat posed by conventional warfare. But these days, conflicts are also fought in cyberspace. Could outer space be next? (26.06.2019)  

Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

No one is arguing against Turkey's right to buy an air defense system anywhere it wants. But the price of the Russian S-400 may be higher than Ankara anticipated — and could cost all NATO allies. Teri Schultz reports. (14.06.2019)  

Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms

Turkey is determined to buy a Russian air defense system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer respects NATO. It's a dangerous decision — especially for the alliance, Peter Sturm writes. (14.06.2019)  

Turkey confirms Russia S-400 missile deal, ignores US warning

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes the US will not decide to scrap the F-35 fighter jet program as a result of its air defense deal with Russia. Erdogan is set to meet with President Trump later this month. (12.06.2019)  

Turkey to produce new S-500 missile system with Russia

The Turkish president has described plans to help Russia build its next generation missile defense system. The move is likely to further strain Turkey's relations with the United States. (19.05.2019)  

US suspends F-35 delivery to Turkey over Russian missile system

The move sends a signal that the US is serious about cutting its NATO ally off from the advanced fighter jet over Turkey's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. (01.04.2019)  

US sets Turkey deadline to give up Russian missile deal

Turkey has until July 31 to "unwind" a deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the US has warned. The ongoing dispute between the two NATO allies could reach breaking point. (07.06.2019)  

Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East

Russia's offensive in Syria has brought unexpected consequences: US allies in the region are interested in acquiring Russian military hardware. But they could face serious backlash from the White House. (31.08.2018)  

Technologies that revolutionized warfare

Artificial intelligence (AI) experts have warned about the dangerous "revolution" that would occur if lethal autonomous weapons were developed. But what are some of the other inventions that revolutionized warfare? (14.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Brüssel Nato-Hauptquartier

Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift? 14.06.2019

No one is arguing against Turkey's right to buy an air defense system anywhere it wants. But the price of the Russian S-400 may be higher than Ankara anticipated — and could cost all NATO allies. Teri Schultz reports.

Russland S-400 Triumf

Turkey confirms Russia S-400 missile deal, ignores US warning 12.06.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes the US will not decide to scrap the F-35 fighter jet program as a result of its air defense deal with Russia. Erdogan is set to meet with President Trump later this month.

Russland S-400 Triumf

Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms 14.06.2019

Turkey is determined to buy a Russian air defense system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer respects NATO. It's a dangerous decision — especially for the alliance, Peter Sturm writes.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  