 NATO looks to outer space as modern warfare evolves | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 26.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

NATO looks to outer space as modern warfare evolves

Since its founding 70 years ago, NATO has primarily focused on the threat posed by conventional warfare. But these days, conflicts are also fought in cyberspace. Could outer space be next?

NASA Programm Artemis (NASA)

Defending the land, sea and airspace of NATO members may soon no longer suffice. At the organization's Brussels summit this week, NATO defense ministers have for the first time ever discussed branching out into space defense.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has previously insisted that "we do not want to militarize space." Instead, NATO now says it merely wants to get an "overview" of the current situation.

The alliance says that today, conflicts are being fought on unconventional battlefields, such as the internet — or one day, even outer space. That's why it is now looking into what space defense could entail. The alliance says that there is the danger that nations may station weapons in the Earth's orbit, or directly attack satellites. Indeed, diplomats say satellites play an important role not just for military purposes but also in civilian life. Moreover, NATO is concerned it could lose its technological advantage over China or Russia.

Read moreNATO at 70 — bringing its values to the table?

NATO: A coordinator of space capabilities?

The alliance wants to be prepared for all possibilities, though Stoltenberg also said the next step would merely entail taking stock of the technological abilities that different NATO member bring to the table. The alliance, therefore, sees itself more as a coordinator and does not seek to develop space capabilities of its own.

The United States, China, Japan, Russia and most recently India have been honing their technological capabilities to shoot down enemy satellites. So far, no effective means of thwarting such attacks are known. This is one of the reasons NATO has now put space defense on the agenda.

The current summit, taking place Wednesday and Thursday, is about open dialogue. A decision on a possible space defense strategy may be announced in December, when various heads of state and government converge on London for another NATO meeting. But there is no guarantee a final decision will be reached then.

Read moreGermany debates stepping up active cyberoperations

Russia's SSC-8 mid-range missile in a hanger (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Golovkin)

In addition to threats in outer space, NATO has concerns over Russia's SSC-8 mid-range missile

Russia in violation of INF treaty

NATO remains deeply concerned over Russia, and is preparing for the end of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which bans nuclear-armed, land-based mid-range ballistic missiles.

"The odds of Russia returning to INF compliance are getting slimmer by the day," Stoltenberg said at the beginning of the summit.

How will the alliance respond to this? Stoltenberg says "Russia's SSC-8 mid-range missile poses a serious threat," adding that these cruise middles can be armed with nuclear warheads "and can reach European cities in minutes."

Time is running out. On August 2, Russia's six-month compliance period comes to an end. If it has not returned to honoring the INF treaty by then, NATO has vowed to act.

The current meeting is also about what, exactly, the alliance intends to do in this case.

Read moreIs NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

Hopes for last minute talks

NATO insists it does not want to mirror Russia's behavior. "We must be careful not to find ourselves in a situation that is even more difficult and dangerous than now," Stoltenberg said, noting the alliance had a range of options to respond to Russia, without getting into specifics.

For now, NATO still hopes Russia will return to complying with the INF treaty. The alliance has urged the country to engage in talks, for example in the NATO-Russia Council, before it's too late. But so far, NATO says, Russia has not taken up its offer.

 

DW recommends

NATO at 70: Bringing its values to the table?

Are talks between NATO and certain Middle East and Gulf states a human rights-free zone? Has it stood up for Europe as Trump claims that members owe the US money? DW asks NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller. (17.04.2019)  

Russia formally withdraws from INF nuclear treaty

Russia said it has suspended the arms treaty, a month after tit-for-tat threats bounced between Moscow and Washington. The Trump administration has accused Russia of violating the Reagan-era accord. (04.03.2019)  

Vladimir Putin threatens to drop New START nuclear treaty

The Russian president has warned that unless the US comes to the negotiating table, a key nuclear weapons treaty will collapse. If it does, it will be the second such pact to fail under Donald Trump's leadership. (06.06.2019)  

Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

No one is arguing against Turkey's right to buy an air defense system anywhere it wants. But the price of the Russian S-400 may be higher than Ankara anticipated — and could cost all NATO allies. Teri Schultz reports. (14.06.2019)  

Germany debates stepping up active cyberoperations

The recent US cyberattack against Iranian weapons systems is just the latest example of how conflicts are spilling into the virtual sphere. Germany, however, is hesitant to join the digital arms race. DW investigates. (26.06.2019)  

Related content

US-Soldaten in Polen

Russia warns NATO over US-Poland troop move 13.06.2019

Russia has warned NATO that US President Donald Trump's pledge to send 1,000 US troops to Poland will "destabilize" Europe. NATO forces in member Poland already include a rotating pool of 4,500 US soldiers.

USA Kongress in Washington | Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Generalsekretär

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns of arms race in address to US Congress 03.04.2019

In a speech, the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke of Afghanistan, defense spending and the threat of a 'new Cold War.' The defense alliance is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Norwegen, Oslo: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Generalsekretär

NATO chief Stoltenberg bats for expanded INF treaty deal with more members 07.02.2019

Jens Stoltenberg has said countries such as China and India could be brought on board to save the key nuclear pact. The INF treaty is headed for a collapse after the US and Russia said they would walk out of the deal.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

NATO looks to outer space as modern warfare evolves

Russia in the Council of Europe: What does it mean for human rights?

Will Brexit be worse for women?

Notre Dame investigators find no evidence of arson in April blaze