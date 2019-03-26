US suspends F-35 delivery to Turkey over Russian missile system

The move sends a signal to Turkey that the US is serious about cutting its NATO ally off from the advanced fighter jet.
The United States has halted deliveries to Turkey of equipment related to the F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon said Monday, ramping up pressure on its NATO ally over the planned purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system.
"Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended while our dialogue on this important matter continues with Turkey," a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to move forward with the purchase of the S-400 system despite concern from NATO allies that it will threaten the security of the stealthy F-35.
In recent months, the United States has warned that the purchase of Russian system would jeopardize Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program. Turkey has said it expects delivery of the Russian system in July.
The Pentagon's announcement that it would halt shipments of training equipment and other F-35 related material is designed to send a signal to Turkey that it is serious about dropping its NATO ally from the advanced fighter jet program.
To entice Turkey to reverse plans to buy the S-400, the United States has offered the more expensive US-made Patriot system at a discounted price. Turkey has shown an interest in the Patriot system, but not at the cost of breaking its contract with Russia.
