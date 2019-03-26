US suspends F-35 delivery to Turkey over Russian missile system

The United States has halted deliveries to Turkey of equipment related to the F-35 fighter jet, the Pentagon said Monday, ramping up pressure on its NATO ally over the planned purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense system.

"Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended while our dialogue on this important matter continues with Turkey," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to move forward with the purchase of the S-400 system despite concern from NATO allies that it will threaten the security of the stealthy F-35.

In recent months, the United States has warned that the purchase of Russian system would jeopardize Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program. Turkey has said it expects delivery of the Russian system in July.

The Pentagon's announcement that it would halt shipments of training equipment and other F-35 related material is designed to send a signal to Turkey that it is serious about dropping its NATO ally from the advanced fighter jet program.

To entice Turkey to reverse plans to buy the S-400, the United States has offered the more expensive US-made Patriot system at a discounted price. Turkey has shown an interest in the Patriot system, but not at the cost of breaking its contract with Russia.

