 US tells UN top court it has no jurisdiction over Iran sanctions

News

US tells UN top court it has no jurisdiction over Iran sanctions

Iran has taken the US government before the International Court of Justice to demand the suspension of sanctions. Following Trump's decision to quit the nuclear accord, the US reimposed punitive restrictions on Iran.

US withdraws from the Iran nuclear accord (Getty Images/AFP/C. Barria)

The United Nation's top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has no jurisdiction to rule on the Trump administration's decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran, US government attorneys insisted on Tuesday.

US State Department attorney Jennifer Newstead's remarks came on the second day of ICJ hearings in The Hague. Iran filed a suit against the US last month over its decision to reimposed sanctions after it withdrew from the nuclear accord.

Lawyers from Tehran insist that sanctions targeting financial transactions and imports of raw materials, cars and aircrafts breach the little-known 1955 US-Iranian Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations.

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Iran seeks justice in The Hague over US sanctions

However, Newstead told ICJ judges on Tuesday that the court "lacks prima facie jurisdiction to hear Iran's claims."

She went on to argue that the US had the right to withdraw from the nuclear accord "in recognition of the threat that Iran's behavior continues to pose to the national security, foreign policy and the economy of the US."

The 1955 treaty "cannot therefore provide a basis for this court's jurisdiction" in the case, Newstead said before the hearing adjourned until Wednesday.

By failing to maintain diplomatic relations since 1980, both sides have for several decades effectively ignored the 1955 treaty, which was signed two years after a US-backed coup helped return the Shah to power in Iran.

Read more: US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

Iran's economic plight

As Iran presented its case before the court on Monday, the lawyer representing the Islamic Republic, Mohsen Mohebi, condemned the US sanction as "naked economic aggression."

"The United States is publicly propagating a policy intended to damage as severely as possible Iran's economy and Iranian nationals and companies," Mohebi added.

Iran is in the midst of a deepening economic crisis as a result of the Trump administration's decision to reimpose sanctions this month.

Watch video 02:50
Now live
02:50 mins.

Growing insecurity over trading with Iran

However, the US's withdrawal from the Iran deal has already disrupted tens of billions of dollars' worth of investment. Several international companies, including French energy giant Total and German industrial conglomerate Siemens, have suspended operations in Iran following US President Donald Trump's announcement in May that the US was quitting the multilateral nuclear accord. Iran's rial currency has lost almost half its value since April.

The State Department is set to introduce a second wave of punitive sanctions in November, this time targeting its crucial energy sector.

Newstead insisted Tuesday that Iran's economic woes had "deep roots in the Iranian government's mismanagement of its own economy and repression of its own population."

Read more: Rouhani: Iran citizens 'lost faith in Islamic republic'

The hearing over US sanctions is expected to continue for several weeks, although it could take several years for the ICJ to reach a final decision.

ICJ judgements are binding without the chance to appeal. However, both the US and Iran have in the past ignored ICJ ruling against them.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets, and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US is also planing to block Iran's key oil sales in the next tranche of sanctions, which is due to go into force in November.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impovershed North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions on its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Also, the US uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies who do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of Bashar Assad exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US are frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, halting them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as Crimean wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists started flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dm/kms (AFP, dpa)

