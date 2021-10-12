International Court of Justice (ICJ)

The International Court of Justice is often commonly referred to as the "World Court." It is the primary judicial branch of the United Nations.

The ICJ is based in The Hague, Netherlands. Its main functions are to settle legal disputes submitted to it by states - often dealing with border or resources issues. The court also provides advisory opinions on legal questions submitted to it by duly authorized international branches, agencies, and the UN General Assembly. This is a collection of recent DW coverage on the ICJ.