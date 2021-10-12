Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

International Court of Justice (ICJ)

The International Court of Justice is often commonly referred to as the "World Court." It is the primary judicial branch of the United Nations.

The ICJ is based in The Hague, Netherlands. Its main functions are to settle legal disputes submitted to it by states - often dealing with border or resources issues. The court also provides advisory opinions on legal questions submitted to it by duly authorized international branches, agencies, and the UN General Assembly. This is a collection of recent DW coverage on the ICJ.

Abukar Ahmed celebrates the ruling by the International Court of Justice, largely in favour of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean in Mogadishu, Somalia October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

ICJ sides with Somalia in Kenya maritime border dispute 12.10.2021

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled that a contested maritime border between Somalia and Kenya should be adjusted in a way that grants Somalia rights over most of an oil-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean.
Netherlands, The Hague, Palace of the Peace, Vredespaleis, The UK has lost its seat on the International Court of Justice for the first time since its creation in 1946. Christopher Greenwood, the current British judge, was running for re-election to serve a second nine-year term - but withdrew from the race after facing a run-off vote against India's Dalveer Bhandari. Although Mr Greenwood had a majority among the UN Security Council, Mr Bhandari won the most backing in the General Assembly - with the Indian judge's popularity seen to be increasing as support for the Briton diminished. Based at The Hague, the UN court has 15 members and its job is to settle disputes between countries. |

Five judges elected to UN’s International Court of Justice 13.11.2020

Judges from Germany, Japan, Uganda, Slovakia and China were chosen to serve on the International Court of Justice. They will begin their nine-year terms on the 15-member court in February 2021.
1. Joint press conference Rama- Dendias 2. Prime Minister Rama and Foreign Greek Minister Dendias have had talks on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana. Author: Photo Nr. 1 the author is Ani Ruci, shot on Tuesday, October 20th, in Tirana.

Albania and Greece seek joint maritime border resolution from The Hague 21.10.2020

Athens and Tirana have made a united request to the ICJ for a resolution over a long-standing border dispute between the two. The agreement is also bringing an end to a 60-year state of war.
DEU, Deutschland, Hessen, Frankfurt am Main, 05.06.2020: Flughafen Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Airport, Registration: A7-BEN Qatar Airways Boeing 777-3DZ, Ankunft als Qatar Airways Flug QR8303 aus Doha *** DEU, Germany, Hessen, Frankfurt am Main, 05 06 2020 Frankfurt am Main Airport, Frankfurt Airport, Registration A7 BEN Qatar Airways Boeing 777 3DZ, Arrival as Qatar Airways flight QR8303 from Doha

UN's top court backs Qatar in airspace row with Saudi Arabia 14.07.2020

The International Court of Justice has come down in favor of Qatar in a bitter regional row over airspace. It rejected an appeal by four neighbors against a previous ruling by the UN's civil aviation body.
11.12.2019 Rohingya Community demonstrating in front of ICJ, Hague, Netherlands during the hearing against Myanmar

Opinion: Why has the West failed to address the Rohingya crisis? 24.01.2020

Why haven't Western democracies called out Myanmar for its persecution of the Rohingya? The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled on the issue, but is powerless to enforce its decision, says Peter Sturm.
TOPSHOT - Rohingya Muslim refugees children queue for aid suplies at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 4, 2017. Rohingya are still fleeing into Bangladesh even after an agreement was signed with Myanmar to repatriate hundreds of thousands of the Muslim minority displaced along the border, officials said on November 27. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)+++ zum Thema Erstmals mehr als 70 Millionen Menschen weltweit auf der Flucht

Rohingya face genocide threat, rules UN top court 23.01.2020

The International Court of Justice says provisional measures must be implemented to protect Myanmar's Rohingya minority. In 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh to escape violence from Myanmar security forces.
25.12.2019+++La Paz, Bolivien+++ A police patrol vehicle is seen next to Mexico's embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, December 24, 2019.REUTERS/David Mercado

Mexico to take Bolivia to ICJ over police presence at embassy 26.12.2019

Mexico said its embassy had been under "siege" after taking in ex-President Evo Morales' former ministers. Bolivia's interim government rejected the claims, and said taking the case to The Hague would be a "mistake."
In this image taken from video, Gambia's new president Adama Barrow talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday Jan. 21, 2017, just hours after Yahya Jammeh agreed to step down from office. Barrow said Saturday that he will launch a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate the alleged human rights abuses of Yahya Jammeh's 22-year regime. (AP Photo) |

AfricaLink on Air – 11 November 2019 11.11.2019

Gambia files the case against Myanmar genocide at the International Court of Justice +++ Cameroon opposition raises concerns about new parliamentary election date+++Nigeria’s president calls out Islamic Clerics over radicalization
25.12.2017 Former Indian navy officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav is seen on a screen during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Kulbhushan Jadhav: UN court orders Pakistan to review Indian 'spy' death sentence 17.07.2019

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty for the former Indian navy commander. New Delhi had complained of an unfair trial and sought the ICJ's intervention.
27.08.2018 +++ A United Nations flag flutters in the wind next to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands, Monday Aug. 27, 2018. Iran is going to the United Nations' highest court in a bid to have U.S. sanctions lifted. Iran filed the case with the International Court of Justice in July, claiming that sanctions the Trump administration imposed on May 8 breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) |

ICJ: Iran bid to recover billions in frozen US assets can proceed 13.02.2019

Iran’s bid to recover frozen assets worth $2 billion can proceed after the ICJ rejected a US bid to halt the process. But the money, held by the US since 2008, has already been partly used to compensate terror victims.
27.08.2018 +++ A United Nations flag flutters in the wind next to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands, Monday Aug. 27, 2018. Iran is going to the United Nations' highest court in a bid to have U.S. sanctions lifted. Iran filed the case with the International Court of Justice in July, claiming that sanctions the Trump administration imposed on May 8 breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) |

UN court orders US to ditch Iran sanctions 03.10.2018

The International Court of Justice has ruled that US sanctions on "humanitarian" goods must be dropped immediately. The US has contested the right of the court to intervene in matters between Washington and Tehran.
View of Valparaiso, Chile, on September 13, 2014. Valparaiso is one of the most important South American ports on the Pacific Ocean. Its particular achitecture with colorful wooden houses made the place an important tourist center, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site on 2003. AFP PHOTO /MARTIN BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

Bolivia can't force Chile to negotiate on sea access, UN court rules 01.10.2018

The ICJ has ruled in a century-old debate between two South American neighbors over one controversial coastline — and the ruling is not to Bolivia's liking. Chile and Bolivia have butted heads over sea access since 1904.
A staff removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna on July 14, 2015. Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement that could potentially transform the Middle East, and which Israel called an historic surrender. AFP PHOTO / POOL / CARLOS BARRIA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BARRIA/AFP/Getty Images)

US tells UN top court it has no jurisdiction over Iran sanctions 28.08.2018

Iran has taken the US government before the International Court of Justice to demand the suspension of sanctions. Following Trump's decision to quit the nuclear accord, the US reimposed punitive restrictions on Iran.
4. The former American embassy was occupied by thousands of students immediately after the Islamic revolution in '79. Students thought that American diplomats could organize another coup d'etat against Imam Khomeini. Copyright: Linda Dorigo/Transterra Media, Iran Nov. 2013

Iran asks top UN court to lift US sanctions 27.08.2018

The lawsuit comes after the US formed an action group to put additional diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran. The US reimposed the first wave of sanctions on Iran three weeks ago, with more to come in November.
In this Friday, May 4, 2018, photo, a couple walk by the sea with the city skyline in the background, in Doha, Qatar. The diplomatic crisis gripping the energy-rich country of Qatar, the worst to grip the Gulf region since Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait, will turn a year-old on June 5. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) |

Top UN court rules in favor of Qatari citizens' rights 23.07.2018

The International Court of Justice has ordered the United Arab Emirates to reunite Qatari families affected by its policies. Abu Dhabi broke diplomatic ties with its neighbor as part of a Saudi-led effort in 2017.
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during a referendum on a border dispute with Belize in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Guatemala votes to send territory dispute with Belize to ICJ 16.04.2018

Though the referdeum was marked by low turnout, an overwhelming majority of Guatemalans who voted want the Hague to have final say over the 200-year-old conflict with their neighbor Belize. But the deal is not yet done.
Show more articles