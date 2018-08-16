 French energy giant Total officially pulls out of Iran | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 20.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

French energy giant Total officially pulls out of Iran

France's Total had signed up last year to a $4.8 billion Iranian gas field project. However, it was forced to backtrack after the US threatened to impose penalties on any business found still doing business with Iran.

Total headquarters in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa)

Total, France's largest energy company, announced on Monday it was pulling out of a $4.8 billion (€4.1 billion) Iranian gas field project, after admitting it was extremely vulnerable to the threat of US penalties against those doing business with Iran.

The French group was one of three major energy companies set to help bring state-of-the-art technology needed to tap into South Pars, the world's largest natural gas field shared by Iran and Qatar.

However, after abandoning the 2015 Iran nuclear accord in May this year, the United States has said it will reimpose sanctions on Iran in two phases, in August and November. The second round of sanctions will target the country's vital oil and gas sector. Any firm found doing business with Iran could risk facing serious US penalties.

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


"Total has notified the Iranian authorities of its withdrawal from the contract following the 60-day deadline for obtaining a potential waiver from the US authorities," the oil and gas giant said in a statement. "Despite the backing of the French and European authorities such a waiver could not have been obtained," it said.

The French energy giant had been due to invest an initial $1 billion into the 20-year gas field project, which it signed up to in July 2017 along with the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Iran's Petropars. Total first announced in May it was halting investment in the project, adding that it had spent less than €40 million to date, amid increasing uncertainty over US actions in the region.

Total also admitted it would be extremely vulnerable to US penalties; it has some $10 billion of capital employed in its US assets, while American banks are involved in 90 percent of its financing operations.

Read more: Trump's sanctions on Iran worry German business

Europe's exodus from Iran

While US has threatened stiff sanctions on Western companies operating in Iran, the nuclear agreements other parties  — Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia — have vowed to stay true to the deal and urged businesses to follow their lead.

Read more: How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

Watch video 02:50
Now live
02:50 mins.

Growing insecurity over trading with Iran

However, European firms have, understandably, opted to withdraw from Iran's weak economy rather than draw the ire of Washington and risk losing access to operations that require U.S. dollars. 

Automakers PSA, Renault and Daimler have all announced plans to either suspend or drop investment in Iran, as have with Germany's Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom.

US President Donald Trump's decision to walk away from the nuclear accord and reimpose sanctions has exacerbated Iran's economic woes. Its rial currency has lost almost half its value since April, leading to financing difficulties at local banks and heavy demand for US dollars among the population.

Trump has told Tehran that its only chance of avoiding sanctions would be to accept his offer to renegotiate a tougher nuclear deal. Iranian officials have repeatedly rebuffed that offer.

dm/jm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

  • USA PK Präsident Donald Trump zum Atomabkommen mit Iran (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

Trump's sanctions on Iran worry German business

Trump's decision to reimpose a range of economic sanctions on Tehran puts German and EU firms in a tough spot. It seems that their plans for doing business in Iran have to be shelved. (06.08.2018)  

As US prepares sanctions, Iran arrests former forex boss after currency collapse

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will rigorously enforce sanctions on Iran. Iranian officials arrested the former top foreign exchange official of the Central Bank of Iran a day after he was fired. (06.08.2018)  

Afghanistan: Iran sanctions, dollar smuggling add to currency woes

The afghani is taking a hit as dollar smugglers capitalize on the shortage of foreign exchange in neighboring Iran. Is the outflow drying up dollars from Afghanistan? DW speaks to the head of the country's central bank. (20.08.2018)  

Iran's supreme leader says neither talks nor war with United States

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran would not talk with the United States. In comments directed at President Rouhani, he said Iran's economic troubles were not only the result of sanctions, but also economic mismanagement. (13.08.2018)  

US forms action group to increase pressure on Iran

The US has formed a special action group to review and coordinate all Iran-related activity. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom are among companies ending business in Iran in light of US sanctions. (17.08.2018)  

EU defiant in face of Trump threats over Iran trade

The EU foreign affairs minister encouraged companies to ignore US President Donald Trump's threats on doing business with Iran. She said it's up to Europeans to decide who they trade with. (07.08.2018)  

How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (07.08.2018)  

Iran, France's Total sign major gas deal

Iran has signed a memorandum of understanding with French energy giant Total on the development of a major offshore gas field. It's the first deal of its kind since the lifting of most sanctions against Tehran. (08.11.2016)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Donald Trump has pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran without an apparent Plan B. Now the future of the deal without the United States and what comes next is uncertain. (18.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Growing insecurity over trading with Iran  

Related content

USA Aktionsgruppe für Iran Mike Pompeo und Brian Hook

US forms action group to increase pressure on Iran 16.08.2018

The US has formed a special action group to review and coordinate all Iran-related activity. German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom are among companies ending business in Iran in light of US sanctions.

China Energieunternehmen CNPC

China's CNPC takes over Total's share in Iran gas project 11.08.2018

The French energy giant had said it would pull out of the project if unable to secure a US sanctions waiver. CNPC will own an 80 percent stake in the multibillion dollar gas project, the Iranian state news agency said.

Flagge EU Iran

How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran 07.08.2018

The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

French energy giant Total officially pulls out of Iran

Brazil's army leads police in operation against drug gangs in Rio slums

Opinion: Germany should help Turkey stay tied to the West

UN human rights chief says Security Council members risk UN's survival

Flash flood kills hikers in Italy's Calabria region