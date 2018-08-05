 EU defiant in face of Trump threats over Iran trade | News | DW | 07.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU defiant in face of Trump threats over Iran trade

The EU foreign affairs minister encouraged companies to ignore US President Donald Trump's threats on doing business with Iran. She said it's up to Europeans to decide who they trade with.

Federica Mogherini with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

Speaking in Wellington alongside New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini directly called on EU companies to defy US President Donald Trump.

Mogherini was responding to Trump's early-morning tweet threatening companies that did not adhere to renewed US sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. In it, Trump warned: "Anyone doing business with Iran will not be doing business with the United States."

In her response, Mogherini said it was up to European companies to decide who they trade with. She voiced support for trade as an integral part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, in which Iran pledged to stop its nuclear program in return for the relaxation of sanctions and increased trade relations.

Read more: How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, the EU and the United States in October 2015.

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


'Worst deal in history'

Trump, who has called the JCPOA, "the worst deal in history," withdrew the US from it in May of this year. He reinstated harsh sanctions on Iran on Monday. Iran has accused the US of going back on its word and sowing economic unrest in the country.

Mogherini says that Iran is continuing to uphold its end of the bargain and that the other signatories must also uphold theirs. "We are doing our best to keep Iran in the deal, to keep Iran benefitting from the economic benefits that the agreement brings to the people of Iran because we believe this is in the security interests of not only our region but also of the world."  

Read more:  US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

She went on to say that Iranian-EU trade relations are, "a fundamental aspect of the Iranian right to have an economic advantage in exchange for what they have done so far, which is being compliant with all their nuclear-related commitments."

Mogherini emphasized: "We are encouraging small and medium enterprises in particular to increase business with and in Iran as part of something [that] for us is a security priority." Though the EU, which said it "deeply regretted" the US move, issued a "blocking statute" on Monday in an effort to protect European companies, several, such as Germany's Daimler, announced they would comply with Trump's wishes rather than put their US investments at risk.

Oil prices rise

The reimposed US sanctions target financial transactions involving US dollars, metals — including gold — coal, the automotive sector and the purchasing of commercial aircraft. Oil prices rose Tuesday as a result of Washington's move. Iran, an OPEC member and the world's fifth-largest oil producer, faces stricter sanctions yet in November; when a second round of sanctions aimed at the industry are scheduled to go into effect.   

Read more: Iran deal: compromise with US is 'far away,' says Germany

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton — a long-time proponent of regime change in Teheran — echoed President Trump's offer to meet with Iranian leaders on Monday, saying: "If the ayatollahs want to get out of the squeeze, they should come and sit down. The pressure will not relent while the negotiations go on."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, speaking on Iranian television before sanctions were reimposed said: "If you stab someone with a knife and then say you want talks, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife." Rouhani added, "We are always in favor of diplomacy and talks … but talks need honesty."

Watch video 02:12
Now live
02:12 mins.

Iran's Rouhani slams fresh US sanctions

js/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (07.08.2018)  

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

Trump's sanctions on Iran worry German business

Trump's decision to reimpose a range of economic sanctions on Tehran puts German and EU firms in a tough spot. It seems that their plans for doing business in Iran have to be shelved. (06.08.2018)  

US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief

The US said it would impose "unprecedented financial pressure on Iran." The refusal to grant EU businesses an exemption for Iran sanctions pushes Europe and the US further down a collision course over ties to Tehran. (16.07.2018)  

EU urges US not to punish European firms over Iran

European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal have written to key US officials, urging them to respect Europe’s commitment to the deal. They stressed that EU firms active in Iran should be spared from sanctions. (06.06.2018)  

Iran deal: compromise with US is 'far away,' says Germany

German Foreign Minister Maas' first talk with his US counterpart Pompeo and National Security Advisor Bolton ended as it began — with the rift over Iran. But Europe's strategy is spot on, said a former US top diplomat. (24.05.2018)  

Opinion: US strategy on Iran entails regime change

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants to impose the "strongest sanctions in history" on Iran. The Trump administration isn't eyeing America's safety as much as a regime change, says DW's Matthias von Hein. (22.05.2018)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iran's Rouhani slams fresh US sanctions  

Related content

Iran Sanctions Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounces US 'psychological warfare' 06.08.2018

Iran has been in economic turmoil since US President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw from an international deal that lifted sanctions against Iran's economy. The measures were reintroduced Tuesday.

Iran's Rouhani slams fresh US sanctions 07.08.2018

Just hours before the US reimposes sanctions on Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" on his country. He also dismissed Donald Trump's recent call for direct talks with Tehran.

Iran Teheran Anti US Grafitti

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect 07.08.2018

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 