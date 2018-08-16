 Afghanistan: Iran sanctions, dollar smuggling add to currency woes | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.08.2018

Asia

Afghanistan: Iran sanctions, dollar smuggling add to currency woes

The afghani is taking a hit as dollar smugglers capitalize on the shortage of foreign exchange in neighboring Iran. Is the outflow drying up dollars from Afghanistan? DW speaks to the head of the country's central bank.

Afghan dealers count currency at a money market in Herat

The United States' renewal of sanctions on Iran is having an unintended knock-on effect on Afghanistan. The country's currency is taking a beating as dollar smugglers rush to provide much-needed foreign exchange to the neighboring Iranian economy.

The sanctions, which came into effect earlier this month, have caused an acute shortage of dollars in Iran, hurting importers and Iranians, who need the greenback to travel abroad.

"It's difficult to ascertain how much dollars is flowing into Iran because of smuggling but certainly it is going. I say that because the main depreciation has happened here since the US withdrew from its agreements with Iran," the governor of Afghanistan's central bank, Khalil Sediq, told DW.

"From that day onwards the rial [Iran's currency] began depreciating day by day. So certainly this is encouraging smugglers to find ways to smuggle foreign exchange to benefit from this situation," he said.

Afghanistan's currency, the afghani, has been on a downward spiral since the end of 2014, when a bulk of foreign troops were drawn out. The afghani has fallen 20 percent during that period, mainly due to a worsening security situation and a huge trade deficit.

Growing insecurity over trading with Iran

It has fallen nearly 4 percent since May, when US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal and announced a renewal of tough US sanctions on the Islamic republic. The Iranian rial has fallen nearly 40 percent since.

Read moreUS reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

Porous borders

Iran and Pakistan are Afghanistan's biggest trade partners, accounting for almost a third of the landlocked country's trade turnover. Any crisis afflicting them has a direct impact on Afghanistan's economy and currency. 

For instance, Afghanistan risks importing inflation from Iran, where the rial's fall has led to a rise in prices of essential goods, especially those that are made from imported raw materials.

But for dollar smugglers in the western provinces of Herat, Farah and Nimruz, situated along the Iranian border, it's a perfect time for business.

Traders from these provinces have traditionally crossed into Iran to trade goods. But a sharp fall in the value of the rial against the dollar has made transferring the greenback to Iran a profitable business on its own.

The surge in smuggling has irked residents in Herat, where an increased demand for dollars has led to a fall in the value of afghani.

Read moreHow the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

Afghan dealers exchange currency at a money market in Herat

A sharp fall in Iranian rial against the dollar has made transferring the greenback across the border to Iran a profitable business on its own.

As much as $2-3 million (€1.7-2.6 million) cross the porous borders of the three provinces into Iran every day, Reuters reported, citing estimates provided by the Federation of Money Changers of Herat.

Sediq, who in a testimony before Afghan lawmakers in July cited dollar smuggling as a major reason behind the afghani's depreciation, says it's not possible to control "each inch" of the country's borders.

"So certainly, if there is any change in a neighboring country, if there is an increase in demand for foreign currency there, then people will certainly smuggle foreign currency," said Sediq.

The central bank governor, however, disputed the figure given by the money changers, saying that's equal to the amount of dollars smuggled every day to Iran, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates combined.

Read moreWho will suffer when the US resumes Iran sanctions?

'Forex reserve unaffected'

Sediq, whose bank is responsible for keeping the currency stable, said the spike in smuggling activity has had no impact on the country's foreign reserves of around $8.1 billion.

"We are not providing dollars from our reserve for people to smuggle," he said.

The central bank governor stresses that 80-90 percent of the foreign exchange auctioned by the bank is used to finance its affiliated banks.

Even the money changers who buy foreign currency from the banks sell it to the traders who pay for the imported goods through legal channels, he said.

"We are monitoring the inflow as well as the outflow. So these things (smuggling) will not affect our reserves and we will not allow them to affect it," Sediq said.

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


DW recommends

Can Afghanistan join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor?

The inclusion of Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would boost the country's economy, but its implementation will be difficult for Beijing without regional consensus and a green light from the US. (10.01.2018)  

US dollar on its way out as world's lead currency?

Tumbling emerging market currencies, including the Russian ruble, have caused Moscow to publicly wish for the "demise" of the greenback from global finance. Lars Halter examines how realistic such a wish actually is. (16.08.2018)  

How joining the WTO could impact Afghanistan

After nearly 11 years of negotiations, Afghanistan and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have finally agreed on the country's terms of accession to the global trade body. But will this help revive the flailing economy? (12.11.2015)  

US reimposes sanctions on Iran: What does that mean?

The Trump administration has reimposed the first tranche of sanctions on Iran, isolating Washington as much as Tehran. A second round of US sanctions in November will target Iran's energy sector. (07.08.2018)  

How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

The EU is using new regulations to persuade companies to continue working with Iran. But protection against US secondary sanctions remains difficult in practice. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (07.08.2018)  

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

President Trump has pulled the US out of the international accord and will impose the "highest level of economic sanctions" on Iran. All eyes are now on European leaders to see if they can hold the deal together. (08.05.2018)  

Who will suffer when the US resumes Iran sanctions?

Oil prices have jumped to levels last seen in 2014, after the United States decided to re-impose sanctions on Iran, threatening to tighten global oil markets and likely to derail billions of dollars in business deals. (09.05.2018)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect on Tuesday. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

Related content

Symbolbild Staatsverschuldung der USA

US dollar on its way out as world's lead currency? 16.08.2018

Tumbling emerging market currencies, including the Russian ruble, have caused Moscow to publicly wish for the "demise" of the greenback from global finance. Lars Halter examines how realistic such a wish actually is.

Symbolbild Kündigung Atomabkommen mit Iran durch USA

As US prepares sanctions, Iran arrests former forex boss after currency collapse 06.08.2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will rigorously enforce sanctions on Iran. Iranian officials arrested the former top foreign exchange official of the Central Bank of Iran a day after he was fired.

Persischer Golf Ölplattform

US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief 16.07.2018

The US said it would impose "unprecedented financial pressure on Iran." The refusal to grant EU businesses an exemption for Iran sanctions pushes Europe and the US further down a collision course over ties to Tehran.

