News

US security adviser John Bolton presses Russia about election meddling

The US security adviser John Bolton has again accused Russia of meddling in elections, which Russia again denied. Bolton also announced a cut in US funding for the UN.

John Bolton with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in June 2018

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton gave a press interview in Geneva on Thursday between the morning and afternoon sessions of his meetings with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

It was clear the first top-level meeting since the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki in July was not going well. 

In the interview with US news agency AP, Bolton said he had raised the issue of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections: "I made it clear that we wouldn't tolerate meddling in 2018, and we were prepared to take necessary steps to prevent it from happening."

Bolton said the Russian delegates had reacted to his words with stone faces: "They didn't respond at all," he said. He said later that the issue of election meddling had prevented the two sides from issuing a joint final statement. 

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Donald Trump draws fierce criticism after Putin summit

However Bolton said "There won't be any new sanctions if there's no further interference," and then added "how we resolve the interference in the past remains to be seen." He said the focus was on making sure there was no "repetition of 2016."

So far, 12 Russian officials have been indicted as part of an investigation by US special counsel Robert Mueller.

  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Wikileaks targets Clinton

    Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladmir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Russian side to the story

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said after the 5-hour meetings in Geneva on Thursday that no date had been set for a follow-up and again denied allegations of Russian meddling in the US election. 

Patrushev said the two sides had discussed Syria, Ukraine, cyber-security and nuclear issues. 

Bolton said they had also discussed Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan. For Iran, Bolton said the US priority was to get "all Iranian forces out of Syria" but admitted a solution was not on the agenda for the day's discussions.

US to cut human rights funding

Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN, also said on Thursday that the US would cut its funding for the organization's human rights office.

"We are going to de-fund the Human Rights Council," Bolton said and added that US funds for other UN agencies could be reduced in proportion to the current US contribution of 22 percent of the UN's budget. 

"We'll calculate 22 percent of the Human Rights Council and the High Commissioner's budget, and our remittances to the UN for this budget year will be less 22 percent of those costs — and we'll say specifically that's what we're doing," he said. "We expect that impact to occur on the Human Rights Council."

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is to become the UN human rights chief

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is to become the UN human rights chief

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has been approved as the new High Commissioner for Human Rights and takes up her post in September. 

jm/msh (Reuters, AP)

