 UN assembly approves Chile′s Michelle Bachelet as rights chief | News | DW | 10.08.2018

News

UN assembly approves Chile's Michelle Bachelet as rights chief

The two-term Chilean president will replace Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, a sharp critic of Donald Trump's policies. This is not the first time Bachelet, a torture survivor, is taking a role at the world body.

Michelle Bachelet addressing a UN General Assembly session in September 2016.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday unanimously confirmed the appointment of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet as the organizations next human rights chief.

Bachelet, who was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, will take over from Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein, who is stepping down as the UN high commissioner for human rights at the end of the month after a four-year term.

"She takes office at a time of grave consequence for human rights," Guterres told reporters moments after Bachelet's appointment was approved. He said "hatred and inequality are on the rise" in the world.

Bachelet, who was tortured under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, was Chile's first female president.

A fierce advocate for women's rights, Bachelet was the first head of UN Women, the UN agency to promote gender equality and empowerment of women.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein speaks during a news conference in Geneva

Zeid Ra'ad Al-Hussein has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump's policies.

'Deep commitment to human rights'

Zeid, the outgoing human rights chief, welcomed Bachelet's appointment and praised her "deep commitment to human rights."

In his role, Zeid has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump's policies and his attacks on the media.

He told reporters earlier this month that he did not seek a second term because he did not believe key world powers, including the United States, China and Russia, would support him.

Washington has been critical of the UN for unfairly targeting the Israeli government.

"The UN has failed to adequately address major human rights crises in Iran, North Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and elsewhere, or stop its chronic, disproportionate obsession with Israel," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is up to Ms. Bachelet to speak out against these failures rather than accept the status quo," Haley said.

In June, the United States withdrew from the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, a separate body that works closely with the High Commissioner for Human Rights office, citing a bias against Israel and a lack of reform.

ap/ (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • United Nations Human Rights Council

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Promote and protect

    The United Nations Human Rights Council was established in 2006 to replace the UN Commission on Human Rights. Its purpose is to promote and protect human rights around the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it meets three times per year — in March, June and September.

  • Election at the UN

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Members worldwide

    The HRC has 47 member countries, with the seats spread throughout five different global regions. The UN General Assembly elects members directly by secret ballot. Elected countries serve three-year terms, and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

  • United Nations Human Rights Council

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Addressing human rights issues

    The main function of the HRC is to coordinate the UN's human rights activities and promote international cooperation on human rights issues. It has mechanisms in place to process complaints submitted by individuals, groups or NGOs and investigate human rights abuses. The HRC also works closely with the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein.

  • A UN report on human rights

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Reports and resolutions

    HRC resolutions are passed as political expressions of Council members. They are not legally binding, but often carry moral weight and promote "soft law" principles. They cover human rights issues ranging from freedom of expression, to torture, poverty and justice. Resolutions can lead to the creation of a special rapporteur (e.g. in Myanmar) or inquiry committees (e.g. on Syria or North Korea).

  • Nicolas Maduro in Geneva

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Controversy

    In its most recent annual report in 2017, the OHCHR listed a record 29 nation states that took retaliatory action against citizens working to uncover human rights violations. Nine of those countries were actually on the Human Rights Council. Current members accused of violating human rights in the 2018 Human Rights Watch World Report are Venezuela, Rwanda, China, Saudi Arabia and the DR Congo.

  • Israel's Ambassador to the UN Eviatar Manor

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    Accusations of anti-Israel bias

    Israel is the only country with a dedicated item on the Council schedule. Agenda Item 7 has existed since 2007 to discuss rights abuses in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Britain has called it "disproportionate and damaging to the cause of peace." Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson threatened to vote against all resolutions "unless things change." And another Council member went even further...

  • Nikki Haley (Reuters/T.S. Jordan)

    What is the UN Human Rights Council?

    United States withdraws

    On June 19, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Washington was leaving the HRC; the first time a member has quit before its term was up. "For too long the HRC has been a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias," Haley said, citing "unrelenting bias" against Israel. A day earlier, the Council denouced the US policy of separating children from their migrant parents.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


