US searches for debris of downed Chinese 'spy balloon'

The Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload,General Glen Van Herck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command, said on Sunday. He added that the Coast Guard was providing security for the operation.
"Members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline," the Horry County Police Department statement said.
Law enforcement officials have warned people against touching any debris and instead call dispatchers.
CNN quoted a senior US military official as saying that multiple US Navy and Coast Guard vessels are in the area and are securing a perimeter.
According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the debris field created by the downed balloon was 7-miles (11-kilometers) long.
On Monday, vice foreign minister Xie Feng said: "The United States' actions have seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting."